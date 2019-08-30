Volkswagen cuts price of e-Golf by £2765

Volkswagen has reduced the price of its electric e-Golf by £2765, resulting in a price of £27,575 after application of the Government’s plug-in car grant.
This comes just days before the official unveiling of Volkswagen’s first standalone electric model, the ID 3. Prices for the MEB-based hatchback, which will offer a range of between 205 and 342 miles, are expected to start from around £25,500.
The e-Golf was launched in 2014 with a 113bhp electric motor and an official range of 118 miles. An update in 2017 increased power to 134bhp, while a larger (35.9kWh) battery boosted range to 144 miles on the WLTP cycle.
Geraldine Ingham, head of marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “A sizeable price realignment only makes the e-Golf a more tempting proposition to buyers. After all, it’s a Golf – one of the UK’s most popular cars – but with all the added benefits and bonuses associated with electric propulsion.”
Production of the e-Golf is set to come to an end as Volkswagen introduces the eighth-generation Golf later this year in order to avoid overlap with the ID 3.
The new Golf will, however, be available in plug-in hybrid GTE guise.
