New Volkswagen Golf GTE will have 201bhp and 241bhp variants

The next-generation Volkswagen Golf GTE will offer two power outputs when it arrives on roads next year, intended to cater to both those wanting a standard plug-in hybrid and those in the market for a performance-focused PHEV.
Volkswagen board member for research and development Frank Welsch told Autocar that the GTE will be sold with either 201bhp or 241bhp. He said: “Today’s GTI is 241bhp, so the GTE should also have 241bhp, so the GTE is really a GTE. But there are some people who just want to stay with a similar plug-in hybrid to today, so that's why we’re offering the 201bhp, too. It comes without the GTE trim and just [appears] as a normal Golf.” There will be no new electric e-Golf, because Volkswagen will focus on its standalone ID 3 model instead.
The new Golf GTE has been spotted testing undisguised near the Nürburgring ahead of the eight-generation Golf’s reveal next month. The spy shots also show Volkwagen’s new logo, revealed at Frankfurt motor show last week.
The standard car has already been seen with virtually no disguise before. But now a prototype has been spotted with a charging port built within its front wing, suggesting it is the flagship PHEV model.
The latest version of the long-running hatchback was originally due to be unveiled alongside the ID 3 at the Frankfurt motor show, but Volkswagen bosses decided to focus that event on its new electric offering. The Mk8 Golf has now been confirmed for an October launch. It will go on sale in the UK early next year.
Volkswagen design chief Klaus Bischoff said the Golf will feature “elegant proportions”. The German firm says the eighth-generation Golf had been designed for “the era of electrified drives, a digitalised and connected interior world, assisted driving and online-based functions and services.”
