Video: Watch the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring

Prototypes for Stuttgart's track-ready 911 show off naturally aspirated flat-six wail in latest spy video
21 May 2020

Porsche has been testing the upcoming 992-generation 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring for some time now, and now a video of the track-focused model reveals its flat-six soundtrack.

The collection of clips (below) of a prototype undergoing track development at speed confirms what we new already: that the next GT3 will retain the naturally-aspirated 'boxer' engine loved by enthusiasts. 

Although it's hard to be sure, it sounds like the 992 GT3 hasn't lost any of the outgoing model's volume and tone, despite the addition of a petrol particulate filter and other emissions-reducing tech. 

Telltale GT3 styling cues are plain to see, including the large fixed rear wing, splitter and diffuser, and the classic GT3 centre-locking wheels. This latest prototype has shed much of its pre-production camouflage, revealing a pair of sizeable air intakes in the bonnet, a bespoke front splitter with a wide lower grille and a prominent rear diffuser. 

Also seen at the end of the video is a GT3 minus the trademark wing, suggesting the sought-after Touring model will make a return. 

Further details have yet to be revealed, but we do know the 911 Speedster’s heavily revised 4.0-litre flat-six engine will be carried over to future GT models as Porsche’s GT division persists with naturally aspirated engines. 

GT boss Andreas Preuninger said: “We’ve invested in the future with this engine. I can’t comment on future projects but we would be stupid not to re-use this engine somewhere. 

“Our philosophy in GT cars is to stay naturally aspirated. We want to keep that engine for the future and that’s why we’ve made such a tremendous effort to get the engine right without taking emotion and performance away.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 May 2020
    First Drive
    Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK review
    Combines refinement, luxury and high performance in a way that makes it a...
  • Volvo XC90 B5 petrol 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 May 2020
    First Drive
    Volvo XC90 B5 2020 UK review
    48V starter-generator and battery meets 2.0-litre petrol engine as the new...
  • Peugeot e-208 2020 road test review - hero front
    15 May 2020
    Car review
    Peugeot e-208
    Peugeot has been quick to develop an electric supermini, but has it cut any...

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche 911 GT3

Brilliant new Porsche 911 GT3 picks up where the previous GT3 RS and 911 R left off

Read our review
Back to top

The Speedster, a swansong for the 991 generation of the 911 priced from £211,599, uses the same powertrain as the outgoing GT3 but receives a host of updates. 

Chief among the updates, and in order to extend the regulatory life of this big-capacity direct-injection flat six, Porsche has fitted two sizeable petrol particulate filters – one integrated into the exhaust tract that exits each side of the block.  

And yet owing to the use of thinner steel, nickel and soldering techniques rather than welding, the exhaust system now weighs 10kg less than before, despite the additional hardware. Power has also increased, from 493bhp to 503bhp, and continues to arrive at 8400rpm.

To achieve this with an engine that is not only cleaner but also suffers from an increase in exhaust back-pressure owing to the new filters is no mean feat.

The fuel-injection system now operates at 250 bar rather than 200 for improved propagation, and each of the engine’s six cylinders now gets a dedicated throttle body. The combined effect – but particularly due to the new throttle bodies – is even sharper throttle response, says Porsche. 

Rachel Burgess and Richard Lane

Read more

Modern-day 914 on the way, hints Porsche

Porsche 991 911 GT3 review

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S UK review​

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
12

Boris9119

10 May 2019

Porsche GT3 or Tesla Model S.....Hmm, let me see. And for you Tesla fanboys no, the Tesla is not quicker, faster etc.

xxxx

10 May 2019

Emm no mention of Tesla up until your post, then you insult people who like the car and make a irrelevant comparrasion to insult the company.

Peter Cavellini

10 May 2019
Boris9119 wrote:

Porsche GT3 or Tesla Model S.....Hmm, let me see. And for you Tesla fanboys no, the Tesla is not quicker, faster etc.

A little Italian with a V10 in the back......begins with an L.......?

Boris9119

10 May 2019

No argument there Peter, it gets a seat at the table unlike the Model S! Rounded individuals familiar with this website will know I have praised Tesla for dragging Porsche and all other legacy manufacturers into the electric future, but this is a table reserved for engineering excellence and driver emotion, and consequently there can be no place for Tesla.

johnwick20

2 August 2019

I love Porsche cars and Porsche GT3 is my all-time favorite model. 

Www.Global.Subway.Com

NoPasaran

27 January 2020
Boris9119 wrote:

Porsche GT3 or Tesla Model S.....Hmm, let me see. And for you Tesla fanboys no, the Tesla is not quicker, faster etc.

I am a big P-car fan, having owned two.
But I can not understand what Tesla has to do with a 911.

Peter Cavellini

10 May 2019

 Yes, there is no comparison, one is a sports car the other isn’t, or, is that too obvious?

eseaton

10 May 2019

'Next-gen 911 GT3 tipped to use 4.0 Flat 6'.  Now that is the definition of a speculative tip.

 

Very pleased indeed that it isn't going to be cocked up with turbos.

NoPasaran

11 May 2019
eseaton wrote:

'Next-gen 911 GT3 tipped to use 4.0 Flat 6'.  Now that is the definition of a speculative tip.

 

Very pleased indeed that it isn't going to be cocked up with turbos.

In these days of "save the climate" craze it is!

Besides, Porsche also surprises to the negative sometimes. Let us see how long they will be able to keep the classic engine configuration rolling off the line. The prices of these cars are way up now, compared to a decade ago, Porsche probably (not sure) pays for the exhaust gas (it must be 250-300g CO2/km) now.

david RS

11 May 2019

The Carrera should have a NA flat 6 too...

 

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 May 2020
    First Drive
    Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK review
    Combines refinement, luxury and high performance in a way that makes it a...
  • Volvo XC90 B5 petrol 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 May 2020
    First Drive
    Volvo XC90 B5 2020 UK review
    48V starter-generator and battery meets 2.0-litre petrol engine as the new...
  • Peugeot e-208 2020 road test review - hero front
    15 May 2020
    Car review
    Peugeot e-208
    Peugeot has been quick to develop an electric supermini, but has it cut any...