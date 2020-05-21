Video: Watch the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring

Porsche has been testing the upcoming 992-generation 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring for some time now, and now a video of the track-focused model reveals its flat-six soundtrack.
The collection of clips (below) of a prototype undergoing track development at speed confirms what we new already: that the next GT3 will retain the naturally-aspirated 'boxer' engine loved by enthusiasts.
Although it's hard to be sure, it sounds like the 992 GT3 hasn't lost any of the outgoing model's volume and tone, despite the addition of a petrol particulate filter and other emissions-reducing tech.
Telltale GT3 styling cues are plain to see, including the large fixed rear wing, splitter and diffuser, and the classic GT3 centre-locking wheels. This latest prototype has shed much of its pre-production camouflage, revealing a pair of sizeable air intakes in the bonnet, a bespoke front splitter with a wide lower grille and a prominent rear diffuser.
Also seen at the end of the video is a GT3 minus the trademark wing, suggesting the sought-after Touring model will make a return.
Further details have yet to be revealed, but we do know the 911 Speedster’s heavily revised 4.0-litre flat-six engine will be carried over to future GT models as Porsche’s GT division persists with naturally aspirated engines.
GT boss Andreas Preuninger said: “We’ve invested in the future with this engine. I can’t comment on future projects but we would be stupid not to re-use this engine somewhere.
“Our philosophy in GT cars is to stay naturally aspirated. We want to keep that engine for the future and that’s why we’ve made such a tremendous effort to get the engine right without taking emotion and performance away.”
Boris9119
Porsche.....there is no substitute.
Porsche GT3 or Tesla Model S.....Hmm, let me see. And for you Tesla fanboys no, the Tesla is not quicker, faster etc.
xxxx
Good morning
Emm no mention of Tesla up until your post, then you insult people who like the car and make a irrelevant comparrasion to insult the company.
Peter Cavellini
Oh yes there is!
A little Italian with a V10 in the back......begins with an L.......?
Boris9119
Guaranteed a Seat at The table!
No argument there Peter, it gets a seat at the table unlike the Model S! Rounded individuals familiar with this website will know I have praised Tesla for dragging Porsche and all other legacy manufacturers into the electric future, but this is a table reserved for engineering excellence and driver emotion, and consequently there can be no place for Tesla.
johnwick20
Great post.
I love Porsche cars and Porsche GT3 is my all-time favorite model.
NoPasaran
Boris9119 wrote:
I am a big P-car fan, having owned two.
But I can not understand what Tesla has to do with a 911.
Peter Cavellini
No comparison......
Yes, there is no comparison, one is a sports car the other isn’t, or, is that too obvious?
eseaton
'Next-gen 911 GT3 tipped to
'Next-gen 911 GT3 tipped to use 4.0 Flat 6'. Now that is the definition of a speculative tip.
Very pleased indeed that it isn't going to be cocked up with turbos.
NoPasaran
eseaton wrote:
In these days of "save the climate" craze it is!
Besides, Porsche also surprises to the negative sometimes. Let us see how long they will be able to keep the classic engine configuration rolling off the line. The prices of these cars are way up now, compared to a decade ago, Porsche probably (not sure) pays for the exhaust gas (it must be 250-300g CO2/km) now.
david RS
The Carrera should have a NA
The Carrera should have a NA flat 6 too...
