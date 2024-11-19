First STLA Small car "on track" for 2026 launch, says Tavares

Stellantis is "on track" to launch its first STLA Small-based car in 2026, with the platform to underpin vehicles made specifically for the European market, boss Carlos Tavares has confirmed.

The platform itself will be unveiled between late 2025 and early 2026, he told reporters. It will be crucial in underpinning the group's next generation of small cars ranging from the A-segment to the C-segment, with power drawn from either hybrid or electric set-ups.

For EVs, it will be offered with batteries of between 37kWh and 82kWh capacity. It will also allow for a range of motors and power outputs, starting from around 94bhp.

Figures released by Stellantis suggest that the platform can be used for cars as small as 3600mm long and 1700mm wide.

It will replace the CMP/e-CMP platform used today by cars including the Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Vauxhall Corsa, Vauxhall Mokka and more.

It has yet to be confirmed which model will be the first to sit on that new platform, but Tavares told reporters that the scheduled production date of 2026 remains “on track”.

“I believe that we will be presenting this [STLA Small platform], most probably in late 2025 or early 2026 depending on the first application [vehicle], which is now in the preparation phase,” he said.

“And as you see from the first three, we are on track, and we are delivering those platforms at the appropriate timing, which is connected to the date at which we make the first applications.”

He added: “Of course, when we’ll come to STLA Small, we’ll talk about the compact cars, most of them aiming at the European market, as you may imagine.”

STLA Small will be the final next-generation platform unveiled by the automotive giant, sitting above Smart Car (which underpins the new Citroën C3) and below STLA Medium (Peugeot 3008), STLA Large (upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S) and STLA Frame, the latter unveiled today primarily for the US market.