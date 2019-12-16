Vauxhall adds front-drive Grandland X Hybrid as cheaper option

Petrol-electric SUV gets two less driven wheels and 222bhp powertrain, with 34-mile electric-only range and £32,390 price
16 December 2019

Vauxhall is quickly following up the introduction of its Grandland X Hybrid4 with a more attainable, lower-powered front-wheel drive version.

Priced from £32,390 (3,200 cheaper than before) the electrified SUV makes use of the same 177bhp 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine as the standard 4Hybrid. But instead of two 108bhp electric motors, it ditches the rear-mounted one and makes use of a single gearbox-mounted item instead, mated to a 13.2kWh battery.

That takes the Hybrid4's output down from 296bhp to 222bhp, enough for a 0-60mph time of 8.6sec - 1.6sec down on the four-wheel drive model - and a 140mph top speed.

On paper efficiency is improved, however, with the 2WD car promising 15mpg more at 192mpg, and CO2 emissions of 25g/km. The 13.2kWh battery enables a slightly longer all-electric range of 34 miles. 

The 2WD Grandland X still features the same three powertrain modes and regenerative braking system as it's all-wheel drive sibling, with a standard 3.7kW on-board charger or an optional 7.4kWh charger to reduce charging times. First examples arrive in showrooms in April 2020. 

