Upgraded Audi A4 to become new A5 as firm rebrands line-up

The Audi A4 is set to be rebranded to A5 as Audi rethinks its branding for the hybrid era, designating internal-combustion-engined cars with odd numbers.

Spotted testing at the Nürburgring ahead of its debut, the new A5’s styling is a clear evolution of the current model's, with more angular headlights and a larger, flatter, front grille.

New images captured by Autocar’s spy photographers also reveal a new LED lighting signature at the rear end, similar to that on the facelifted Audi Q8 E-tron and running across the boot.

Higher-performance S5 models will be marked out from the base car by a slightly more aggressive front bumper – with wider duct openings on each flank – and four tailpipes.

According to well-placed Ingolstadt insiders, a hybrid RS5 will top the range. This is likely to mirror the new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance – the first range-topping C-Class AMG to use a plug-in hybrid powertrain rather than a V8. This RS5 is expected to retain today’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6, with electrification set to boost its outputs beyond the current 444bhp and 443lb ft.

Meanwhile, volume-selling versions of the A5 will offer a range of upgraded petrol and diesel engines with either mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance, and four-wheel drive.

Saloon and Avant estate bodystyles will be offered, with each unlikely to grow in size compared with the current A4. For reference, it stretches to 4772mm in length, 1847mm in width and 1435mm in height.

The A5 is expected to continue using the Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform, but its rear structure will be modified to accommodate a 14.4kWh (usable) lithium ion battery. Set to feature on upcoming plug-in hybrid A4 models, it is the same battery used by plug-in versions of today’s Q5, A6 and A7.

Details remain scarce, but the same battery currently fitted to today’s larger models gives a WLTP electric driving range of up to 45 miles, which Audi could seek to boost nearer to the 62-mile claimed electric range of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class.