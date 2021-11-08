Updated Skoda Karoq to be revealed on 30 November

Skoda will show the updated version of its hugely popular Karoq SUV at the end of this month, ushering in styling tweaks, interior upgrades - and potentially a hybrid powertrain.

In the four years since it launched, the Karoq has become one of Skoda's most important cars; the Czech brand has sold 500,000 units globally, putting it second only to the Octavia in the sales charts. The brand hopes to build on that success with a round of updates to keep it in line with its newer rangemates.

Despite the front and rear-end camouflage on a previously spotted prototype, it doesn't appear that extensive styling changes are in order. However, expect some visual reference to the Octavia, particularly at the front-end with tweaked headlights and intake profiles. By and large, it will follow its Kodiaq sibling in adopting a new grille, revamped bumpers and the option of LED Matrix headlights.

Cabin changes are likely to be focused on technology more than a physical redesign. Expect to see the latest iteration of Skoda's infotainment system to be drafted in, alongside features such as an updated virtual cockpit display and new material options. That should include new tech such as an embedded e-SIM for advanced connectivity functions.

Details of what engines will be used remain under wraps. There should be updates to the existing petrol and diesel models to boost efficiency, like we've seen on the closely related Seat Ateca, as well as a lower-powered 2.0-litre diesel in place of the old 1.6.

Some form of hybrid option is also likely; the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines in the Octavia feature 'E-Tec' mild hybrid tech, while there's even a possibility Skoda could draft in the VW Group's PHEV setup based around a 1.4-litre TSI engine to dramatically reduce the car's fleet average emissions.