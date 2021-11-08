Updated Skoda Karoq to be revealed on 30 November

Skoda will show the updated version of its hugely popular Karoq SUV at the end of this month, ushering in styling tweaks, interior upgrades - and potentially a hybrid powertrain.
In the four years since it launched, the Karoq has become one of Skoda's most important cars; the Czech brand has sold 500,000 units globally, putting it second only to the Octavia in the sales charts. The brand hopes to build on that success with a round of updates to keep it in line with its newer rangemates.
Despite the front and rear-end camouflage on a previously spotted prototype, it doesn't appear that extensive styling changes are in order. However, expect some visual reference to the Octavia, particularly at the front-end with tweaked headlights and intake profiles. By and large, it will follow its Kodiaq sibling in adopting a new grille, revamped bumpers and the option of LED Matrix headlights.
Cabin changes are likely to be focused on technology more than a physical redesign. Expect to see the latest iteration of Skoda's infotainment system to be drafted in, alongside features such as an updated virtual cockpit display and new material options. That should include new tech such as an embedded e-SIM for advanced connectivity functions.
Details of what engines will be used remain under wraps. There should be updates to the existing petrol and diesel models to boost efficiency, like we've seen on the closely related Seat Ateca, as well as a lower-powered 2.0-litre diesel in place of the old 1.6.
Some form of hybrid option is also likely; the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines in the Octavia feature 'E-Tec' mild hybrid tech, while there's even a possibility Skoda could draft in the VW Group's PHEV setup based around a 1.4-litre TSI engine to dramatically reduce the car's fleet average emissions.
Same morbidly boring box
Yeti is RIP, so maybe there
Yeti is RIP, so maybe there'll be some forced purchases of the Karoq.
A pity though, as the K is straight from the corporate badge-engineering workshop, as style-free as they come.
Forced?
What do you mean by FORCED purchases? Nobody is being forced to buy any car.
I really can't understand why people have to be so negative about every article Autocar produces. The Karoq may well be straight from the corporate badge - name all those cars that aren't? Wasn't the Yeti corporate? As I recall, even the last of the cars had an interior taken straight out of a mk6 Golf which came out in 2009. As I recall there were lots of complaints about build quality. As I recall there were lots of complaints about the 1.2tsi engine the Yeti used and lots of complaints on how small the boot space was. My friend bought one of the last Yetis', it had all sorts of equipement thrown at it - leather heated seats, sunroof etc. But it didn't even have DAB radio because the particular corporate infotainment system Skoda used was so old.
All the shortcomings you mentioned (assuming they are fair criticisms) could be addressed without sacrifying the Skoda-ness of the Yeti.
I don't see how you could defend this utterly bland looking successor. The Yeti, the Octavia Mk 2 and the Fabia promised to give the Skoda range a distinctive personality, the Skoda design language is now so diluted that the above criticisms are not only fair and valid but should also serve as a wake-up call to the Skoda management. A major design overhaul is needed.
Nodding off here too
I don't see Yeti owners rushing to buy the Karoq or Kamik!
thesecretdriver wrote:
Try opening your eyes.