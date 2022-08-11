Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review

The facelifted version of the Skoda Karoq, the Czech marque’s compact SUV, impressed us with its functionality, space and ease of use earlier this year, but much less so with its price (which, in the case of the range-topping 2.0 TSI Sportline we tested, exceeded £40,000 after fitted options). So, to gauge how appealing this Nissan Qashqai rival might be at the more affordable end of the showroom spectrum, enter this entry-level petrol version: a Karoq with a 109bhp three-cylinder petrol engine, a manual gearbox, front-wheel drive and a price that only marginally exceeds £25k. Might it make a better case for itself as a no-nonsense family car in these value-orientated times of ours?

The short answer is you betcha. The Karoq now comes in three trim levels, and with a choice of five engines in all (two of which can be had with a DSG automatic gearbox, or four-wheel drive, or both). You might imagine that the very cheapest 1.0-litre TSI manual in SE Drive trim would be meanly equipped - but it’s actually got loads of added-practicality features as standard, all of the infotainment functionality you’ll be likely to want, and a gratifying quiet, comfortable, refined and unpretentious dynamic persona.

Unlike the bigger Skoda Kodiaq, the Karoq retains a moderately compact outward footprint, but inside it has an airy cabin, and room for adults of average height in the back seats as well as growing kids. Up front, there are loads of useful storage areas; elasticated retention straps in the door pockets to keep your drinks bottles from rattling around; a handy lined rubbish bin in the driver’s door; and even an umbrella hidden inside the driver’s door itself.

In the second row, there are fold-out picnic tables and tablet holders on the front seatbacks, as well as individual reading lights and good-sized door pockets, and even a 12V power socket at the base of the centre console. More than enough to help keep the kids entertained on long touring trips.

In the boot, more delightful sensible touches abound. You’ll find sliding bag hooks, Velco-bottomed loadbay dividers, and several storage nets. As standard, the car offers a generous-looking 500-odd litres of carrying space under the loadbay cover, but option up the VarioFlex back seats (which come for no extra cost anyway on mid-range SE Drive models) and you get 40:20:40 seat folding, extra individual seat adjustment, and the option to either flip up or remove each back seat entirely to boost cargo capacity to a whacking 1810 litres as a maximum.