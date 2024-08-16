BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Track-ready Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale brings more power, less weight
Track-ready Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale brings more power, less weight

Road-going GT2-inspired track car shaves 60kg, is boosted to 632bhp and gains prominent aero kit
Will Rimell
16 August 2024

Maserati has revealed a track-ready, GT2-inspired version of its MC20 supercar.

Compared with the regular MC20, the Maserati GT2 Stradale is 60kg lighter, it gets an extra 11bhp from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 and it is fitted with a prominent aero kit.

This leaves the rear-wheel-drive coupé weighing 1365kg and producing 632bhp at 7500rpm, giving it a 2.8sec 0-62mph time – on par with the more powerful but slightly heavier 740bhp McLaren 750S and faster than the 819bhp plug-in hybrid Ferrari 296 GTB.

The GT2 Stradale adopts the same sophisticated suspension set-up and steering-rack tuning as the GT2 in an effort to enhance its handling. 

It also uses the same braking set-up, including ventilated discs, callipers and pads and a slightly track-biased anti-lock system.

The additions of a new front diffuser and the GT2’s large rear wing boost downforce to a maximum of 500kg, prompting Maserati to say the GT2 Stradale “promises unparalleled sensations and superior performance”.

A new Corsa Evo driving mode also features. Only available with the optional performance packs (which also add Michelin semi-slick tyres, an electronic limited-slip differential, four-point seatbelts and more), it works as an advanced traction control system, with four levels.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but Autocar understands the GT2 Stradale is set to eclipse the MC20’s £222,000 by as much as £100,000 – before the vast amount of customisation options are added.

Maserati boss Davide Grasso has previously told Autocar how special editions like this are crucial to the firm's goal of achieving "benchmark margins in the industry".

That has become especially pertinent now, as the firm seeks to recover from a recorded €82 million (£69m) adjusted operating loss in 2023.

