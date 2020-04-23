BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota Yaris Cross SUV gets more rugged Dynamic trim
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: Porsche Boxster (987)

Toyota Yaris Cross SUV gets more rugged Dynamic trim

Hybrid model offers all-wheel drive and aims to blend Toyota's small car and SUV heritage
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
29 March 2021

Toyota has added an additional Dynamic trim level to the Yaris Cross featuring “a more rugged exterior” look. The new Nissan Juke and Ford Puma rival, featuring a hybrid powertrain and four-wheel drive, goes on sale in May.

Toyota claims the Dynamic trim “emphasises the car’s suitability for life beyond urban streets”; it adds increased body protection front and rear, a set of silver roof rails and 18-inch wheels with a dark grey finish.

Inside, changes run to piano black trim, a black headlining and faux-leather seats. For the first 12 months of Yaris Cross sales, a Dynamic Premiere Edition will be available, featuring leather seats, different alloys and power tailgate. A head-up display and bi-tone paint finish will also be offered.

The Cross is built on the Japanese firm’s TNGA-B platform and shares a number of common parts with the similar-sized Yaris supermini, alongside which it will be built at Toyota's factory in Onnaing, France. The firm intends to sell 150,000 Yaris Cross models next year, with the aiming of taking an 8% share of the European B-SUV segment. It estimates the Yaris range, which includes the supermini, SUV and forthcoming GR Yaris hot hatch, will eventually account for a third of all its European sales.

Toyota said it chose to use the Yaris Cross title rather than give the model an entirely new nameplate to ensure a strong link with the supermini, its most popular European model. It also reflects the shared underpinnings of the two machines, although the firm says the two models are aimed at different customer groups.

Toyota says the new Yaris Cross is intended to offer the "high-riding qualities of an SUV, but on a scale tailored to suit urban areas". The styling was honed by Toyota's design studios in Europe and Japan. Lance Scott, the firm's Europe design boss, said the design was based on the key words "robust and minimalistic" because they "expressed both compactness and agility, as well as the robustness and strength of an SUV".

Scott said the exterior has been sculpted to feature a diamond shape when viewed from the top, with a focus on ensuring a strong horizontal axis and enlarged, squared wheel arches to reflect its SUV credentials. He added: "We wanted to keep the DNA of Toyota's SUV line-up but at the same time give Yaris Cross its own identity."

The machine shares the same 2560mm wheelbase as the Yaris but has been extended by 240mm to a total length of 4180mm to offer greater interior space. The ground clearance is 30mm higher, and at 1765mm wide and 1560mm tall, it is 90mm higher and 20mm wider than the supermini. It sits on wheels up to 18in in size.

The Yaris Cross will be offered with the same 114bhp 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid Atkinson-cycle powertrain as the Yaris. Toyota claims the powertrain, its fourth-generation hybrid system, will feature CO2 emissions of less than 120g/km on front-wheel-drive models and 135g/km for all-wheel-drive variants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Toyota says it has tuned the hybrid powertrain with a focus on power delivery to make the Yaris Cross feel response to drive. The firm has yet to reveal fuel economy or full performance figures.

The Yaris Cross will also be available in Europe with a conventional 1.5-litre petrol engine, although it is unlikely this will be offered in the UK.

Intelligent all-wheel drive will be available as an option on the Yaris Cross. It is operated through an electric rather than mechanical system and operates in front-wheel drive most of the time, sending extra torque to the rear axle when needed, although it features the same power and torque as the front-drive version.

Toyota says the relatively unusual decision to offer all-wheel drive on a compact crossover was to both highlight its SUV credentials and to emphasise the versatility of the Yaris Cross, allowing owners to use it in primarily urban areas during the week and longer journeys at the weekend. It also hopes the system might attract owners of larger SUVs looking to downsize without compromising on performance.

The car offers a range of driver assistance systems as part of the Toyota Safety Sense, including automatic braking and steering intervention.

Toyota has revealed few specific details about the car's interior, although official images show it is closely aligned with the Yaris supermini's. That includes a centrally mounted touchscreen featuring the latest version of the firm's infotainment system, which offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The boot of the Yaris Cross has an adjustable deck height and an additional underfloor storage compartment, and it can be extended by lowering the 40:20:40 adjustable rear seats.

The Yaris Cross will sit below the C-HR in its crossover range.

Although Toyota says the Yaris Cross was designed with European customers in mind, it will be offered in other markets, including Japan and Australia. It will carry the same branding in all markets, the first time that the Yaris nameplate will be used in Japan, where the supermini is branded as the Vitz.

READ MORE

New 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed with ground-up redesign

Autocar's top ten compact crossovers

Toyota Corolla 2020 long-term review​

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,695
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-pression 3dr
2015
£3,995
73,197miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£4,288
33,784miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-pression 5dr
2015
£4,450
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Mode 5dr
2014
£4,450
26,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£4,495
50,182miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£4,495
50,185miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-cite 5dr
2014
£4,595
57,563miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2016
£4,699
42,216miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
24
Add a comment…
gavsmit 23 April 2020

Drum roll for the price......

Car prices are now completely ridiculous, with every new model launch adding thousands on top of previous model regular price hikes. Toyota seem to be one of the greedier makes in this respect.

So it will be interesting to see what they ask for this supermini with higher suspension. How I usually guess a new model's price these days is to take the worst case scenario derived by common sense then add £5000 to it - I'm still usually short of the ludicrous actual announced price.

I reckon this small car will start at close on £25k, as ridiculous as that sounds. And with those silly square wheelarches.

abkq 23 April 2020

Just realised this car is

Just realised this car is heavily inspired by the Volvo XC40. Comparing the two shows the original to be a more coherent and more resolved design.

Harry P 23 April 2020

Right car wrong location

Interesting looks combined with Toyota famed reliability. Toyota deserve to do well with this vehicle. Just a shame it’s not being built at the UK plant in Burnaston  

Ski Kid 23 April 2020

fully agree should be built in Burnaston

Good quality from that plant

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 D250 2021 UK review

View all latest drives