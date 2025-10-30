BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota to use solid-state battery in "high-power" EV in 2027
UP NEXT
Mazda previews supermini comeback with ‘empathetic’ 2 successor

Toyota to use solid-state battery in "high-power" EV in 2027

Solid-state batteries are "high-power, compact and long range", says Toyota - like the cars they will be fitted to

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
30 October 2025

Toyota is on track to launch solid state batteries (SSB) in a production car by 2028 - and is set to deploy the bold new technology first in a performance electric car.

Toyota is one of several mainstream car makers investing in the development of SSB technology - which has long been viewed as a crucial next step for electric vehicle development, with the potential to significantly reduce the weight and size of battery packs while increasing performance.

SSBs are much more energy-dense than the lithium-ion batteries widely used in EVs today, so allow for much longer ranges while occupying the same physical footprint - and are therefore key to reducing the height of electric vehicles.

Toyota announced its plans to eventually productionise the technology almost a decade ago, and more recently revealed a prototype pack - saying it would feature in a production car in 2027, and be capable of providing up to 745 miles of range.

Giving an update on the programme at the Tokyo motor show, Keiji Kaita, president of Toyota's Carbon Neutral Engineering Development Centre, said solid-state technology is still considered "very important in the future", for the significant improvements in usability and durability it offers compared to today's conventional liquid-based packs.

He added that the firm is "sticking on the schedule" to put its first SSB in a production car in 2027 or 2028, and is also considering commercial vehicle opportunities.

Toyota says SSBs are capable of producing double the power of a current-generation battery, tripling the range and are four times more durable - characteristics that will ultimately define the types of cars they are used for.

"For the all-solid-state battery, the characteristic is high power, compact and long-range", said Saita. "The cars will leverage these attributes."

Based on that manifesto, a likely debut model for the new SSB battery tech is the upcoming Lexus supercar - a radical successor to the LFA which is thought to serve as an electric sibling model to the upcoming, V8-engined Toyota GR supercar. Its ultra-low silhouette and promise of super-fast performance would make it a logical beneficiary of the new batteries.

However, asked for clues as to the identity of the first solid-state car, Kaita would only say: "Whether it will be a Lexus or Toyota, we will leave that to your imagination."

Another important factor in Toyota's development of SSP is the significant implications it could have for reducing the environmental impact of BEVs.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona
2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking
Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza
01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera

View all car reviews

Back to top

“We will try to reduce the carbon footprint, and the key here is reducing the CO2 output in the process of manufacturing the material - but the most important thing is producing a battery whose life is longer," said Santa. 

If an SSB battery remains usable for four times longer than a conventional battery, theoretically its total carbon footprint during the use cycle is 75% reduced. "We keep in mind that we want to prolong the life of batteries," he said.

Hiroki Nakajima, Toyota's chief technology officer, said that "technically speaking", SSB could be integrated into Toyota's current EV platforms – where it could offer the same range in half the space – but the technology is primarily intended for use in new dedicated architectures. 

For existing architectures and more mainstream vehicles, Toyota is working on a lower-height lithium-ion battery for use in next-generation models - with side-mounted terminals and improved materials that help to bring its total height down, thereby increasing interior space and lowering the roofline of future EVs - as demonstrated by the sleek, low-slung Corolla concept

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

 Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE Business DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr (Leather)
2015
£7,499
82,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X1 2.0 18d SE XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,995
41,010miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,990
45,121miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£3,789
88,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,999
49,056miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat LEON 1.0 TSI EVO FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,699
52,321miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi E-TRON 55 Black Edition Auto Quattro 5dr 95kWh (11kW Charger)
2022
£27,799
44,972miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320i M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,399
51,165miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,499
19,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona
2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking
Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza
01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera

View all car reviews