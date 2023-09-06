Toyota shocks with £135k luxury SUV to rival Bentley Bentayga

The Toyota Century SUV has been unveiled as a £135,000 4x4 developed specially for chauffeur driving, with imposing proportions and wide-ranging technology upgrades.

With order books opening today, Century worked to give the car imposing, squared-off proportions with a design said to be inspired by a loom shuttle, with smooth surfacing and chamfered corners for a broad-shoulder look similar to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. To add to its on-road presence, its front and rear lights are split into four individual units.

It gets luxury touches inside including a refreshment function, fully reclining rear seats, TV screens in the rear, a fridge separating either passenger, and a stereo system developed with a manufacturer of musical instruments to make passengers feel as though they are at a live performance.

With a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is 140mm shorter than the saloon equivalent, and around 40mm shorter than the Range Rover.

It's been developed with attention paid to chauffeurs and passengers using a chauffeur, therefore its rear doors open to a 75 degree angle, it has a completely flat cabin floor, and gets retractable power steps.

For owners who prefer to be behind the wheel, the Century SUV has been fitted with a large centrally-mounted infotainment display borrowed from Lexus, digital dials and ambient lighting in the door cards.

Power comes from a 3.5-litre plug-in hybrid V6, shared with the upcoming Lexus TX, with four-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering for better manoeuvrability around town. It also features a 'Rear Comfort' mode which suppresses jolts and excessive braking from the driver to provide more comfortable ride for rear passengers.