Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch unveiled with 257bhp turbo engine

Toyota has officially unveiled the 257bhp GR Yaris hot hatch at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan, with the second model in its GR sports car line based on knowledge developed from the firm’s World Rally Championship programme.

The highly anticipated four-wheel-drive machine, which Autocar has already driven a prototype version of, has been developed by Gazoo Racing in Japan as a ‘homologation special’ to aid development of the next-generation Yaris WRC. Tommi Makinen Racing, which runs Toyota’s WRC programme, had significant input into the model.

The GR Yaris joins the GR Supra in Toyota's growing performance line-up. At the launch, Gazoo Racing boss Shigeki Tomoyama said: “While the new GR Supra is a sports car developed through track racing, the GR Yaris has been devised through our participation in rallies – something that many of our fans have been waiting for.”

The GR Yaris is built on a special four-wheel-drive version of Toyota’s TNGA architecture, with the front end of the GA-B small car platform – as used on the new Yaris – and the rear from the GA-C, as used on the Corolla.

Compared to the regular Yaris, the new machine has an entirely different body, with a lower roof, three doors instead of five, and significantly reworked bodywork to aid the rally car aerodynamics.

The GR Yaris is 3995mm long and 1805mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2558mm. The front track is 1530mm, with the rear 1560mm.

The bodywork makes extensive use of carbon fibre polymer and aluminium to reduce weight, and also includes a substantially wider rear track than the regular Yaris, along with new double wishbone rear suspension. The car has a kerb weight of 1280kg.