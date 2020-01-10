Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch unveiled with 257bhp turbo engine

Toyota has officially unveiled the 257bhp GR Yaris hot hatch at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan, with the second model in its GR sports car line based on knowledge developed from the firm’s World Rally Championship programme.
The highly anticipated four-wheel-drive machine, which Autocar has already driven a prototype version of, has been developed by Gazoo Racing in Japan as a ‘homologation special’ to aid development of the next-generation Yaris WRC. Tommi Makinen Racing, which runs Toyota’s WRC programme, had significant input into the model.
The GR Yaris joins the GR Supra in Toyota's growing performance line-up. At the launch, Gazoo Racing boss Shigeki Tomoyama said: “While the new GR Supra is a sports car developed through track racing, the GR Yaris has been devised through our participation in rallies – something that many of our fans have been waiting for.”
The GR Yaris is built on a special four-wheel-drive version of Toyota’s TNGA architecture, with the front end of the GA-B small car platform – as used on the new Yaris – and the rear from the GA-C, as used on the Corolla.
Compared to the regular Yaris, the new machine has an entirely different body, with a lower roof, three doors instead of five, and significantly reworked bodywork to aid the rally car aerodynamics.
The GR Yaris is 3995mm long and 1805mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2558mm. The front track is 1530mm, with the rear 1560mm.
The bodywork makes extensive use of carbon fibre polymer and aluminium to reduce weight, and also includes a substantially wider rear track than the regular Yaris, along with new double wishbone rear suspension. The car has a kerb weight of 1280kg.
rare
Hell yes.
Hell yes.
Peter Cavellini
What will Ford do?
If this Car is any good it will make the Fiesta an also ran maybe?
Sporky McGuffin
Peter Cavellini wrote:
It should be obvious to the meanest intellect that it won't - the Fiesta starts about £7k cheaper (even assuming the price here is the same as in Japan) and is available as a 5-door.
moas
JDM version have 268bhp
JDM version have 268bhp (200kW) and 273lb ft. What the hell.
MarkII
Well done Toyota!
Takes me back to the good old days :)
Could this be a modern day Lancia Delta Integrale?
xxxx
Bargain
Amazing value at £28k, I thought it would be a limited run of left-hand cars at £35k a pop.
So it's hats off to Toyota, now if only they could make the other 95% of your range more interesting!
Add your comment