Toyota to reveal new RAV4 on 21 May
Toyota to reveal new RAV4 on 21 May

Sixth-generation SUV takes on a more rugged look than the car it will replace

Will Rimell Autocar
12 May 2025

Toyota has released the first images of the next-generation RAV4, due to be fully revealed on 21 May.

From both the overhead images and previous spy shots, the SUV looks to have taken a more rugged form than the current car, borrowing cues from the new Land Cruiser.

What’s more, it seems to have use the same hammerhead-style headlights as the new Urban Cruiser and updated bZ4X.

An inside shot shows the Mk6 RAV4 has adopted the same display set-ups as its Land Cruiser and Urban Cruiser siblings, but instead of their enclosed screens, there's a pair of 'floating' units.

Another pictures confirms the cabin will be fitted with a chunky centre console.

The current car is sold exclusively with a 302bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain, centered on a 2.5-litre petrol engine, that can do 46 miles of electric-only driving.

While Toyota has yet to confirm power offerings for the new RAV4, it's likely to continue to be offered with this set-up but with more power and EV range.

Toyota will hope the wide-reaching update for the RAV4's sixth generation will boost sales in the UK. While the SUV sells well in other markets (such as the US, where it’s the Japanese brand's best-seller), it sold only some 6100 examples here (of a total 101,000) last year. 

The new car is expected to increase the opening price over today's £44,395. Sales are likely to begin at the end of this year.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
xxxx 12 May 2025

So a STARTING price of more than 44.5k, and Toyota wonder why they aren't selling here.

