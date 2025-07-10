BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota to reveal DB12-rivalling V8 supercar in December
£1500 off Volkswagen ID 4 and ID 5 as SUVs land Electric Car Grant

Toyota to reveal DB12-rivalling V8 supercar in December

Supercar will be made to homologate the firm's GT3 racer and is expected to weigh around 1300kg

Will Rimell AutocarFelix Page
16 October 2025

Toyota will officially unveil its long-awaited, V8-powered successor to the Lexus LFA supercar In December. 

The supercar had been tipped for a debut at the Tokyo show, following a long preview campaign featuring several iterations of the concept car (one at Pebble Beach) and even a pair of running prototypes at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

But a countdown on the firm’s website suggests the wraps will finally come off on 5 December.

The Aston Martin DB12 rival – now officially called GR GT – will then make its first public appearance at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January

The GR GT is expected to be a homologated variant of the incoming GT3 GR hardcore racer – itself revealed in concept form in 2022. Both took to the hillclimb at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed in July.

The production version of the road-going GT3 GR (previewed below by Autocar) is likely to hit showrooms at the end of 2026 and will be created because FIA homologation rules dictate that any GT3 racer shares its basic body design with a related road car. Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche all currently sell GT3 customer cars.

Toyota has previously said it will continue “commercialising motorsports cars rather than simply adapting production vehicles for use in motorsports”, as it did with the rally-honed GR Yaris hot hatchback.

Technical details of the GR GT are currently under wraps. But, running up the Goodwood hill, the soundtrack of the GT3 prototype - with a huge rear wing - is unmistakably that of a highly strung V8, but the quieter road car mule suggests it will add some type of hybrid assistance, most likely  to meet ever-stringent emission regulations.

Currently, no GR models use a hybrid powertrain, but the performance division is extensively testing the technology. Speaking to Autocar last year, Hiroyuki Yamada, a GR engineer working on the project, said: “We can use hybrid for future cars. We will use it in our motorsport activities in the future, because of emissions.

“We will apply [this technology] to both motorsport and passenger [car] engines. In the future, we want a more fuel-efficient engine [for GR cars].”

The plan to fit GR models with hybrid power has been long mooted by Toyota. In 2023, chief technology officer Hiroki Nakajima told Autocar: “Hybrid systems are always a good solution for environmental cars, not just for passenger cars but for sporty cars as well.” 

No specifications of the road car have been released yet but the race car will produce around 500-600bhp and weigh no more than 1300kg, in line with GT3 regulations. With the addition of a hybrid system, the road car is expected to produce closer to 700bhp as it vies with with the recently revealed 671bhp Aston Martin Vantage S.

Gazoo Racing boss Masahito Watanabe recently told Autocar that Toyota is pursuing a “multi-pathway” approach for sports cars, rather than investing in all-out electrification. He said: “We still think the internal combustion engine has some potential and, as we do so, we will of course be trying to comply with all the applicable rules according to the regions in each country.

“But we don’t want to give up. It’s not over just yet, because if you look at the internal combustion engine, there’s still hydrogen combustion that can be a part of that zero-emission line-up. So I think that’s going to continue.”

Peter Cavellini 16 October 2025

Hydrogen isn't going away is it?, 1300 kg? sounds ambitious ,so, go on then let's have it!

Snoople 16 October 2025

"DB12 rivalling...DB12 rival...vies with the Aston Martin Vantage S..."

Aston Martin is the competitor that Toyota would care about the least.

artill 10 July 2025

The outline looks great. I am sure it will be fantastic, but Lexus need an appealing car in the normal price range already. Just have a look at what they currently offer. All SUV, bar one soon to die FWD saloon, and an odd people carrier. Compared to a few years ago with IS, GS, RC, LC and LS, RWD saloons and Coupes, they dont have anything appealing or interesting. 

Stroudley 16 October 2025

Agreed. I'd happily buy a Lexus, don't want an SUV, but do want practicality. The ES is the only choice, and you can't even fold the rear seats down. 

