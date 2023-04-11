Toyota plug-in hybrids to offer 124-mile electric-only range

Toyota has renewed its commitment to hybrid cars under new president Koji Sato, announcing plans to produce plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) with an electric-only range of more than 200km (124 miles).

Announcing the company’s new management strategy, Sato said: “First we will thoroughly implement electrification, which we can do immediately. To steadily reduce CO2 emissions from where we stand now, we will promote the practical popularisation of electrified vehicles. We will strengthen sales of hybrid electric vehicles [HEVs], including in emerging markets, and increase the number of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle options.

Executive vice-president Hiroki Nakajima – who oversaw the development of the Toyota iQ city car and the latest Toyota Hilux – added: “By increasing battery efficiency to extend the EV-mode driving range beyond 200 km [124 miles], we will reposition PHEVs as ‘the practical BEV’ and will work harder on developing this as another BEV option.”

Toyota has been a keen proponent of PHEVs, arguing that many BEVs’ batteries aren't used to their full potential very often. This means BEV drivers lug around redundant capacity and weight, thereby wasting energy compared with lighter PHEVs.

Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute, last year told Autocar: “We all know that we’re in an era of limited battery supply. Well, couldn’t those battery cells [for one BEV] have been used for a better purpose in eight PHEVs, like the Toyota RAV4 Prime, where the battery capacity would have contributed to much more total emissions savings on almost every journey?”

However, PHEVs have recently come under scrutiny. The UK government recently deferred its definition of a vehicle with a “significant zero-emission capability”, citing ongoing uncertainties around their real-world emissions. And a 2022 report from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that PHEVs’ real-world fuel consumption was three to five times higher than the values yielded by official WLTP testing, with emissions following suit.