BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota to offer manual gearbox in next-generation electric cars
UP NEXT
Toyota switches hydrogen FCEV focus to commercial vehicles

Toyota to offer manual gearbox in next-generation electric cars

New system is intended to offer greater involvement in EV sports cars – we drive it
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
4 mins read
28 October 2023

Toyota intends to offer its manual transmission for electric cars as an option on its next-generation of EVs to ensure they’re not a “commodity”, and remain as fun and involving to drive as internal-combustion-engined cars. 

The systemm which has been in development for three years, will be a factory option buyers can select in models created on the new modular architecture being developed for launch in 2026. This will include a production version of the FT-Se sports car concept, which is being seen as a spiritual successor to the MR2. The system is likely to be standard in cars with this kind of performance focus. 

The system is almost entirely software-operated, with hardware tweaks limited to a clutch pedal and gear shift borrowed from a Toyota GR86, and a rev counter and some new switchgear to select the mode. Paddle shifts are possible, too. 

Related articles

Engineers say the system is created as part of a drive to make electric cars “fun to drive” and respond to chairman Akio Toyoda’s brief to ensure electric cars are not simply a “commodity”.

Toyota is also developing ‘On Demand’ software for BEVs that changes the performance of the car to mimic certain other models. Installed on a Lexus RZ, a prototype version allows the performance of the car to cycle between a Toyota Passo supermini, a Toyota Tundra truck and a Lexus LFA supercar.

Driving the manual BEV

Lexus UX300e front quarter tracking

The system is both remarkable and unremarkable at the same time. It’s a manual transmission, and a pretty involving one at that. But countless cars have been made with involving manual transmissions over the years, yet this is truly a manual like no other given it’s fitted to an electric car. 

It warps your brain to some extent and you are successfully tricked into thinking it is an EV. You start the car as normal, select ‘D’ from the automatic selector. Then there’s a secondary ‘Engine start’ button, which fires an engine sound up - and a familiar one at that: a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

You engage first gear as you would with any manual car. The shift is short and precise, the clutch has heft to it. You can stall it as you can a manual car and also slip the clutch, too.

Acceleration is strong and you’re far more involved in the process than you would be in a normal Lexus UX 300e on which this ‘transmission’ is fitted. You soon forget you’re in a UX at all, a fairly unremarkable car, such is the extra involvement the system gives its driver.

All the usual manual features are there: engine braking, coasting and most amusingly no torque when you suddenly try and accelerate in top gear, which then brings with it synthetic sound of parts of the cabin trim rattling. It sounds like a gimmick but it’s actually all rather believable.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 001 scaled

Lexus RZ 450e

Lexus enters fast-filling premium electric SUV club with jazzed-up Toyota bZ4X

Read our review
Back to top

There is work to do: the shifts don’t quite seamlessly balance to torque as you change up, yet still the result is a far more tactile and involving electric powertrain that begs to be sampled in a hot hatch or coupé straight away. A lack of driver involvement is a real concern in electric cars but this system, and similar ones being created by Hyundai’s N division, give hope that EVs can be involving and engaging to drive for enthusiasts. 

Driving the On Demand BEV

Lexus RZ front quarter tracking

This prototype technology is at a far earlier stage of development than the manual BEV, requiring an engineer with a laptop sat next to you to change between the different ‘cars’ you can experience.

You start off with a Lexus RZ, which is all normal enough. Then suddenly power is sapped as the Toyota Passo is fired up; it feels like driving with the handbrake on and the cabin is filled with the sound of a small engine working a bit too hard. It’s rather impressive.

Not as impressive as the Tundra truck that comes next, this mixing a turbocharged V6 with a hybrid system. That’s urgency and growl as you accelerate and then silence as you lift off as the hybrid mode kicks in.

Car Review
Lexus RZ 450e
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 001 scaled
Read our full road test review
Read more

We finish with the LFA, which I was expecting to be bombastic but the artificial air to the system really struggles to be shaken here. The car feels like a very quick EV with a soundtrack from Gran Turismo playing through the speakers. It’s a laugh, but a novelty - an RZ is never going to feel like an LFA no matter how clever the trickery. 

Toyota plans to offer over 1000 different cars you can replicate in its next-generation EVs through its new Arene software platform. Based on this drive, it’s a far bigger gimmick than the manual BEV, yet the maturity of the manual BEV system shows that Toyota engineers know how to get there.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Will86 28 October 2023

Couldn't they make a proper manual EV, one where there is a real clutch and gearbox? You could leave it in third and drive it like a normal EV without the clutch when you want, or start shifting when you want some more involvement. Or even hook an electric motor to an automatic transmission with paddleshifters, perhaps you'd only need a simpler 4 speed - first three gears for fun and 4th for every day driving. I know it would add cost, complexity and weight, but it would be closer the real experience than what is effectively a system like that on a racing simulator. Still, I do appreciate Toyota's efforts and I like the idea of one day having my car sound like a pickup and another day a supercar or hot hatch. Entirely unnecessary but if makes the commute more interesting, why not.

Andrew1 28 October 2023
Utter nonsense. Complete gimmick.
catnip 28 October 2023

It is optional. Take it or leave it.

:)

sabre 28 October 2023

"hope that EVs can be involving and engaging to drive for enthusiasts. " most probably 70+ years old, nostalgic about the car they had for driving lessons. Toyota will sell few cars with manual option for 5 years, at most, therefore charging £5000 for  this option is quite reasonable.

 

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives