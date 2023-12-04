BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota will 'not give up' on combustion sports cars
UP NEXT
Audi E-tron GT due redesign with 750bhp RS on the cards

Toyota will 'not give up' on combustion sports cars

Hydrogen provides a lifeline for piston engines, says manufacturer, but the fuelling infrastructure must improve
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
4 December 2023

Toyota's GR performance division plans to use hydrogen to keep its combustion-engined sports cars on the road – but infrastructure shortcomings prevent it from being an immediate solution.

The GR division, which has its roots in Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport operation, currently sells four cars: the GR Supra, the GR86, the GR Yaris, and, in the US, the GR Corolla, each of which is powered by a petrol engine.

Toyota recently revealed the FT-Se concept as a preview of GR's first EV and has detailed a number of initiatives on which it's working to ensure that electric sports cars are suitably engaging. However, it hasn't put a timeframe on their arrival and has voiced no plans to phase out its petrol cars.

Related articles

Now GR manager Masahito Watanabe has said that all-out electrification isn't a priority for the sub-brand, pointing to Toyota's highly publicised efforts in recent years to develop hydrogen-combustion technology as a potential lifeline for its piston engines.

"We still think the internal combustion engine has some potential and, as we do so, we will of course be trying to comply with all the applicable rules according to the regions in each country," he said.

"But we don't want to give up. It's not over just yet, because if you look at the internal combustion engine, there's still hydrogen combustion that can be a part of that zero-emission line-up, so I think that's going to continue.

"As you see in the [FT-Se], we still see high possibility for battery EVs, but what we want to do is pursue the multi-pathway [approach] that we've been seeing in motorsports and sports cars in general."

Toyota’s multi-pathway approach manifests in a product plan that includes 15 battery electric cars by 2026 but still leans heavily on hybrid technology in a bid to provide maximum choice for consumers. 

It also remains committed to hydrogen fuel cell technology, although is shifting its FCEV focus from passenger cars to heavy goods vehicles, as well as ships and power storage.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The potential for hydrogen to play a role in Toyota’s sports car strategy is clear too.

Watanabe said: "We still believe that there's a lot of potential to be had from the hydrogen combustion engine itself. But we know that the infrastructure is woefully insufficient. This is a common issue across many different countries and we completely appreciate that.

"What that means is that we won't be able to commercialise hydrogen combustion engines right at this moment. But look at some of the movements put forward in Europe, the US and Japan. And this isn't just governments; private companies are working towards increasing the hydrogen infrastructure.

"So we're looking out for that. What we want to do in the end is provide as many options as possible to our customers. So we will continue to develop the hydrogen internal combustion engine as part of that."

Watanabe didn't give any clues as to what a new combustion-engined GR car could look like, nor when it might arrive.

Advertisement
Back to top

A new version of the GR Supra was spotted testing at the Nürburgring recently and widely reported to be a hardcore 'GRMN' variant equipped with the 454bhp straight six from the BMW M2. But when asked for confirmation of these reports, Watanabe went only so far as to suggest the spotted prototype is some sort of "evaluation model".

He did, however, reiterate Toyota's aim to eventually build a road-going version of Gazoo Racing's upcoming GT3-spec race car, shown in concept form last year. "But at this moment, I can't really say anything about when."

Gazoo's new GT3 racer is set to hit the track in 2026, and the road-going version is reported to be in line to succeed the Lexus RC F coupé. No details of its engine have yet been revealed.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Toyota cars for sale

Toyota YARIS 1.5 VVT-h Design E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,999
10,150miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Icon CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,800
81,940miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Dual VVT-i Icon Multidrive S Euro 5 5dr Euro 5
2016
£9,299
56,420miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota C-HR 2.0 VVT-h Dynamic CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,000
6,985miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota AYGO X HATCHBACK 1.0 VVT-i Pure X-shift Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,682
16,222miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota AURIS 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,950
23,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Dual VVT-i TR MultiMode Euro 4 (s/s) 5dr
2009
£3,990
91,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Design E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,350
11,568miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,700
13,899miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 14929 cars
Powered By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives