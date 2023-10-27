Toyota Supra could revive GRMN badge with BMW M2 engine

The Toyota GR Supra is set to gain an extreme new high-performance variant, potentially called the GRMN, with a significant increase in power and a tighter, more composed chassis.

A new variant of Toyota’s sports coupé was recently spotted testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Clad in camouflage, it wore a new fixed rear wing, as well as a tweaked front bumper fitted with canards and an aggressive-looking lower lip.

Under the bonnet, the hot new Supra could go as far as trading the BMW Z4-sourced ‘B58’ straight six – which puts out 335bhp and 369lb ft – for M division’s tuned ‘S58’ powerplant.

That engine, used by the BMW M3 and M4, swaps the B58’s twin-scroll turbochargers for a pair of single-scroll units and features a revised piston design with a larger bore and shorter stroke, as well as stronger internals to support the resultant power boost.

The result is a versatile engine with a wide range of outputs: from 454bhp and 406lb ft in the new BMW M2 to 552bhp and 405lb ft in the limited-run BMW 3.0 CSL.

Details remain firmly under wraps at this early stage, but should the new car adopt the S58, its 0-62mph time is likely to be cut well below the current car’s 4.3sec.

These spy shots also suggest that it will receive a revised suspension set-up that positions the car slightly lower than the regular model for keener cornering performance.

It sits on track-style 10-spoke alloy wheels and what appears to be a slimmer tyre profile than on the current Supra, suggesting there has been a reduction in unsprung mass to improve handling.