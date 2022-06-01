Toyota GR Corolla gets lightweight two-seat track variant

A two-seat special edition of the upcoming Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch has been unveiled, with an array of weight-saving measures and power upgrades.

Promising “an untamed energy”, the new GR Corolla Morizo Edition will be limited to just 200 examples - none of which will be coming to the UK, as with the standard GR Corolla.

Toyota hasn’t held back with the US-only hot hatch, giving it a stiffer chassis, sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, forged wheels, front brake ducts and monotube shock absorbers in the name of cutting lap times.

It has also removed the rear seats, which along with other mass reduction measures brings weight down by 30kg to 1440kg. Like the similarly conceived Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and Jaguar XE SV Project 8, though, the two-seat GR Corolla keeps its back doors.

It gets an engine upgrade too, with a slightly boosted version of the 1.6-litre three-pot engine found in the standard GR Corolla, taking torque up 22lb ft to 295lb ft for better acceleration at mid to high revs. Power remains at 300bhp.

It drives both axles through a six-speed manual gearbox, as in the Toyota GR Yaris. It also retains Toyota's intelligent manual transmission (IMT) function, which rev-matches for smoother downshifts.

The first, second and third gear ratios have also been brought closer together, which Toyota said has increased acceleration, improved performance and added “a pleasing sensation of gear engagement”.

A triple-exit exhaust that reduces back pressure and improves exhaust flow comes from the standard GR Corolla.

Toyota has yet to confirm performance figures, but expect the Morizo Edition to improve on the standard GR Corolla's expected near-5.0sec 0-62mph time.

Inside, a track-focused interior includes semi-bucket seats covered in black suede and finished with red stitching. Climate control and an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen with voice control are also included.

The top-rung version of the new Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R rival will go on sale in the US this winter, with buyers to be determined via a lottery-style draw.