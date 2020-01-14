Toyota confirms new small SUV for Europe

Yaris-based model set to rival Nissan Juke, promises distinct styling and city-friendly dimensions
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
14 January 2020

Toyota will launch a Yaris-based small SUV for Europe, as the firm moves to capitalise on the ongoing popularity of compact high-riding models.

The as-yet unnamed model was announced at a company showcase event, where Toyota revealed it would use the same TNGA-B platform as the new-generation Yaris introduced late last year.

However, the firm's European vice-president, Matthew Harrison, promised it wouldn't be "just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension". Instead, the new car will be "an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model" with a "compact, dynamic design and a personality of its own”. 

Toyota said the name of the new model, volume plans and the timing of its introduction will be announced at a future date.

The new model will sit directly below the C-HR and should have slightly larger proportions than the Yaris supermini, in both width and length as well as the obvious height. 

It is likely to share its powertrain options with the Yaris, meaning a choice of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol units as well as hybrid powertrains.

Toyota expects the new model to make up almost 30% of European sales volume by 2025. It will face stiff competition from the recently renewed Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and all-new Ford Puma.

The new car will be built alongside the Yaris at Toyota's Onnaing plant in France.

