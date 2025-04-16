The Subaru Trailseeker has been revealed as an electric counterpart to the Outback estate that prioritises off-road capabilities.

Subaru's first electric car to be developed in-house, it offers four-wheel drive and the same 8.3in (211mm) of ground clearance as the Solterra electric SUV.

The machine will launch first in the USA in early 2026, but will be a key part of Subaru's plans to expand its EV line-up in Europe – although it has yet to be confirmed if the Trailseeker name will be used.

The Solterra is twinned with the Toyota bZ4X, and while the Trailseeker shares the same platform as those machines it has been conveiced purely as a Subaru. Inoue Masahiko, Subaru's EV product manager, said it featured about 70% Subaru parts and would be built at one of the firm's factories, while the Solterra is manufactured by Toyota.

The Trailseeker packs a pair of 201bhp motors (one per axle) that offer a maximum system output of 375bhp, enabling a 0-60mph sprint time of 4.4sec. The Solterra features a smaller motor on the rear axle, and Inoue-san said the decision to offer two identical motors was made by Subaru to optimise its all-wheel-drive performance.

The machine's 74.kWh lithium lithium ion battery yields a range of 260 miles (on the US's EPA test cycle, rather than Europe's more lenient WLTP standard) and can be charged at rates of up to 150kW, so a 10-80% fill can take less than 35 minutes.

It can tow loads of up to 1588kg and offers several drive models for surfaces including snow and deep mud, as well as a hill descent control system.

Inside, it's said to offer slightly more cargo space than the Solterra, putting it on a par with the Outback.

There's a 14.0in infotainment touchscreen (the biggest fittest in a Subaru yet) and a high-set digital instrument panel too.

Subaru has yet to announce pricing, but the Trailseeker is likely to be positioned above the Solterra.

Deliveries will begin early next year in the US, with the UK and other European markets close behind.

As well as revealing the Trailseeker and a heavily revised Solterra at the New York motor show, Subaru has confirmed it will launch two more EVs this year – although only one of those will come to Europe.

While Subaru has yet to reveal details it's possible that - as the Solterra is twinned with the Toyota bZ4X – this will be a restyled version of the new Toyota C-HR+. The two firms have an extended partnership to develop more joint EV models, although Subaru is working on its own purely developed in-house EVs for 2028 onwards.