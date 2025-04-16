BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Subaru Trailseeker unveiled as 375bhp 4WD estate
New Subaru Trailseeker unveiled as 375bhp 4WD estate

Electric counterpart to Outback brings 4WD and more than 260 miles of range

News
Charlie Martin
James Attwood
2 mins read
16 April 2025

The Subaru Trailseeker has been revealed as an electric counterpart to the Outback estate that prioritises off-road capabilities.

Subaru's first electric car to be developed in-house, it offers four-wheel drive and the same 8.3in (211mm) of ground clearance as the Solterra electric SUV.

The machine will launch first in the USA in early 2026, but will be a key part of Subaru's plans to expand its EV line-up in Europe – although it has yet to be confirmed if the Trailseeker name will be used.

The Solterra is twinned with the Toyota bZ4X, and while the Trailseeker shares the same platform as those machines it has been conveiced purely as a Subaru. Inoue Masahiko, Subaru's EV product manager, said it featured about 70% Subaru parts and would be built at one of the firm's factories, while the Solterra is manufactured by Toyota.

The Trailseeker packs a pair of 201bhp motors (one per axle) that offer a maximum system output of 375bhp, enabling a 0-60mph sprint time of 4.4sec. The Solterra features a smaller motor on the rear axle, and Inoue-san said the decision to offer two identical motors was made by Subaru to optimise its all-wheel-drive performance.

The machine's 74.kWh lithium lithium ion battery yields a range of 260 miles (on the US's EPA test cycle, rather than Europe's more lenient WLTP standard) and can be charged at rates of up to 150kW, so a 10-80% fill can take less than 35 minutes. 

It can tow loads of up to 1588kg and offers several drive models for surfaces including snow and deep mud, as well as a hill descent control system.

Inside, it's said to offer slightly more cargo space than the Solterra, putting it on a par with the Outback.

There's a 14.0in infotainment touchscreen (the biggest fittest in a Subaru yet) and a high-set digital instrument panel too.

Subaru has yet to announce pricing, but the Trailseeker is likely to be positioned above the Solterra.

Deliveries will begin early next year in the US, with the UK and other European markets close behind. 

As well as revealing the Trailseeker and a heavily revised Solterra at the New York motor show, Subaru has confirmed it will launch two more EVs this year – although only one of those will come to Europe.

While Subaru has yet to reveal details it's possible that - as the Solterra is twinned with the Toyota bZ4X – this will be a restyled version of the new Toyota C-HR+. The two firms have an extended partnership to develop more joint EV models, although Subaru is working on its own purely developed in-house EVs for 2028 onwards.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

FastRenaultFan 16 April 2025
Well that's a big dissapointment in the looks department both inside and outside anyway.

