What do you call a bigger, taller Seal? A Sealion 7, apparently.

Taxonomies of the animal kingdom be damned, the BYD Sealion 7 starts a new naming strategy for this Chinese car brand.

In future, new SUVs will all be called Sealion, saloons Seal and hatchbacks Dolphin, each with a number to indicate its relative positioning in the range. But none of the current crop is being renamed and the Atto 3 is staying put, because renaming that would be confusing – obviously.

So the Sealion 7 is the SUV version of the Seal saloon (what the Tesla Model Y is to the Model 3). It’s not to be confused with the Seal U, which is a slightly smaller SUV that’s mechanically completely different.