BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota to begin steer-by-wire production in 2024
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Golf GTI gets major overhaul for final petrol outing

Toyota to begin steer-by-wire production in 2024

'One Motion Grip' system is set to be offered initially on the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
3 mins read
31 October 2023

Toyota is on track to put its steer-by-wire technology into production by the end of 2024 after making a significant upgrade to the system.

The key change to the steer-by-wire system, which means there is no mechanical link between the steering wheel and the wheels, is a new 200deg ratio instead of a 150deg ratio before to give the steering a smoother and more natural feel.

Toyota engineers working on the system, which is also known as One Motion Grip, said the new ratio gave the system an “easier, more familiar feel” for customers. The Japanese company has had “hundreds” of people from inside and outside the company test the system to ensure it is as intuitive as possible to drive.

Related articles

Steer-by-wire is initially set to be offered on Toyota electric cars, including the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ. The technology has been developed to meet the world’s strictest legislation around by-wire steering systems, which had been Europe but has recently been surpassed by China.

Europe has created its own certification programme for by-wire steering systems, removing the need for a mechanical link between the steering wheel and the wheels as had previously been law. The system is already legal in Japan, while in the US, no such legislation exists. The UK would most likely follow the EU legislation, but this is not yet known.

Lexus LF-ZC dashboard

Over-the-air software updates would be possible for the steering system. However, such remote updates are not currently allowed by legislation.

Engineers confirmed that the steer-by-wire system is also earmarked for the new modular architecture that will underpin Toyota and Lexus electric cars from 2026, starting with a new Lexus saloon inspired by the LF-ZC concept at the Japan Mobility Show.

Lexus design chief Simon Humphries said the adoption of steer-by-wire opened up huge possibilities for interior design. “We want the interior to be as open as possible,” he said. “You can get rid of the ‘bits and pieces’ and interior panels don’t have to cover anything. Go steer-by-wire and there are fewer mechanical bits to hide. It gives more and more freedom."

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Toyota is also undergoing a further development of the steer-by-wire system called Neo Steer, which moves the accelerator and brake controls onto the steering wheel. This is the early stages of development, with no production date set, and the idea behind it is to provide 'mobility for all' for drivers who cannot use foot controls.

Driving the new One Motion Grip system

 

@autocar_official Lexus RZ prototypes will soon feature a steer-by-wire system – we got to test it out in Denmark #autocar #lexus #lexusrz #electriccars #newcars ♬ original sound - Autocar

 

A previous drive of a One Motion Grip system on a Lexus RZ left me impressed with the technology but hesitant as to whether it had a future because it was so far removed from steering as we know it today. It was too quick, too urgent and often left you having to apply lock on multiple occasions in the same corner - either adding more or taking it off.

This was with the old 150deg ratio but the new 200deg ratio makes it a lot easier and more intuitive to drive and you can at last see a way to production, where it can benefit the way people steer rather than have to relearn and compensate for something overly hyperactive.

The new ratio makes the steering feel less nervous and urgent while also keep its low-speed manoeuvrability. It’s all very natural and you quickly learn to place the car with precision and ease. It's much easier to reverse the car now than with the old ratio too, the system responding as you'd expect to small inputs.

We also got to try the Neo Steer system, which uses a paddle behind the wheel to brake with your left hand and an actuator for your right thumb to accelerate. This is far less mature and harder to drive anyway, with a much quicker 90deg steer-by-wire ratio. The accelerator and particularly the brake controls were not linear either and it's easy to get in a muddle.

The sentiment behind the system is fantastic and Toyota will soon hand a prototype over to a Japanese Paralympic athlete it works with for some real-world testing to further develop the system.

Advertisement
Back to top

used cars for sale

Audi A3 1.4 TFSI S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£14,495
34,900miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo GPF Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,000
71,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180 CDI Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,744
106,850miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Dynamic CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,990
24,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Kia NIRO 1.6h GDi 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,990
13,132miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Seat Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 290 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,850
17,023miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Excel E-CVT Euro 6 5dr (15in Alloy)
2015
£10,799
48,638miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Smart Fortwo 0.8 CDI Pulse SoftTouch Euro 5 2dr
2011
£2,990
76,847miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 GDi S Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,730
46,274miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 31 October 2023

It's not a whole diffient from electric steering anyway and the main advantages are that steer by wire can save on costs and makes packaging alot easier. Also, switching production between left and right hand drive is made considerably more simple.

On a lighter note Toyota seem to going for headlines at moment especially BEV related, all they need now is good BEV.

LP in Brighton 31 October 2023

Steer by wire sounds alarming, but it's just another step on the way to full automation.

No doubt there will be protest, but we'll get used to it!

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives