Total overhaul for interior of 2024 Skoda Kodiaq PHEV

The interior of the next-generation Skoda Kodiaq has been previewed by the Czech firm, with new images revealing that it will feature physical dial controls for critical functions.

The three dials, sandwiched between the centre console and the dashboard, can be customised to alter different functions. Official images show the system set up to manage the front occupants’ climate settings on each respective side, with stereo volume between the two.

The dials on either side of the front occupants can manage the cabin temperature, seat heating or seat ventilation, according to user preference. The central controller, meanwhile, can alter fan speed, air direction, the sound system’s volume, the chosen driving mode, or the sat-nav map’s zoom.

The new images also reveal that the Kodiaq will feature a large 12.9in infotainment touchscreen and a 10in digital instrument display.

Moreover, the automatic gear selector has been moved from the centre console to a stalk on the steering wheel, freeing up more leg room for front occupants.

Connectivity has also been emphasised in the design of the new Kodiaq. USB-C ports feature on the rear-view mirror and centre console; into which a 15W wireless phone-charging box has been integrated.

Even the most iconic movie trilogies (including The Godfather and The Dark Knight) tend to run out of puff by the third instalment.

But it’s different with Skoda SUVs. The Czech maker released a strong three-part series, with the Skoda Kodiaq being the equivalent of a great debut movie, followed by the highly successful Skoda Karoq and Kamiq. Now, the firm is focusing its efforts back where it all started and a new Kodiaq will arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

The second-generation large SUV will continue to share parts with other Volkswagen Group models, including the new VW Tiguan, which we've also driven in prototype form. Prices, trim levels and equipment will be confirmed towards the end of this year, but the choice of a standard Kodiaq and a sportier-looking SportLine version remains, and most versions will come with seven seats. A hotter Skoda Kodiaq vRS version is expected to join the range about a year later.