Watch Car of The Year 2024 live

From a long list of 28 models, the jury of 59 journalists representing 22 countries has chosen seven nominees, which can be found below.

Above you can watch the winner being announced live at a ceremony at the Geneva Motor Show.

Autocar is a sponsor of COTY with Editor Mark Tisshaw getting a spot as a juror. Each juror nominates seven new cars that were driven and on sale before the end of the previous calendar year and the seven cars with the most combined votes then make up the final shortlist.

To qualify for COTY, cars must be all-new. So no facelifts are permitted, nor are derivatives allowed.

COTY statutes dictate that: "The main criteria on which a car should be judged are the following: general design, comfort, safety, economy, handling and general roadworthiness, performance, functionality, general environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and price.

"Technical innovation and value for money are major factors."

COTY 2024 nominees

BMW 5-series

BYD Seal

Kia EV9

Peugeot e-3008/Peugeot 3008

Renault Scenic E-Tech

Toyota C-HR

Volvo EX30