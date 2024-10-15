BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla Model Y gets option of seven seats for 2025

Highly popular electric family SUV now offers a third row of seats for a £2500 price increase

15 October 2024

The Tesla Model Y crossover will get a seven-seat variant in the UK for the first time, with the new model due to arrive later this quarter. 

Priced at £2500 more than the current range-topping Model Y, the seven-seater features a third row of two additional forward-facing seats. 

Also at the back are two USB-C ports, one for each seat.

With all of its seats up, the EV offers 363 litres of cargo space, from floor to roof. This increases to 753 litres with the third row folded flat and reaches as high as 2040 litres with all three rows down. 

Previously, Tesla's only other car to offer seven seats was the Tesla Model X SUV, but that variant is no longer available in the UK. 

The seven-seat Model Y Long Range All Wheel Drive offers up to 373 miles of range.

Orders can be placed now, with prices starting at £54,490 and deliveries due to start from the end of this quarter. 

The Model Y is a hugely important car for Tesla. It finished as the world's and Europe’s best-selling car in 2023.

Not only did it outsell the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Dacia Sandero in Europe, but it also marked the first time an electric car topped the rankings. 

The addition of the seven-seater comes as the Model Y is due for a substantial update. Planned for 2025, it will include a moderate exterior redesign, an interior overhaul and powertrain improvements. 

Other changes are likely to match the recently updated Tesla Model 3 saloon, such as its adapted centre console, 8.0in rear touchscreen and more premium interior materials. 

