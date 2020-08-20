BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla Model S-derived hearse revealed to cater for 'eco-funerals'

Electric funeral car has 220-mile range; will be sold in UK by Coleman Milne
News
2 mins read
20 August 2020

Funeral car-maker Coleman Milne has revealed a new, zero-emissions hearse - and it’s adapted from a Tesla Model S.

The BINZ.E was created by German luxury hearse manufacturer BINZ International in 2017 and will now come to the UK through a collaboration between the two companies in response to a “growing trend” for environmentally friendly funerals.

Based on the Model S, the BINZ.E is produced in Germany, with a “pioneering” compression composite sandwich construction used to stretch the electric saloon. It also strengthens the Model S’s body and achieves “an exceptionally high-quality finish”.

The model has all the Tesla-derived benefits of zero tailpipe emissions and a 220-mile range - 20 miles more than is offered by its main rival, the Nissan Leaf-derived Brahms’ electric funeral car.

It's unclear which Model S powertrain is used for the BINZ.E, but it’s likely to used the base 75d's powertrain. In the standard Tesla model, it generates 415bhp to achieve a 0-60mph time of 4.2sec.

Customers will also benefit from the Tesla app, allowing users to control and monitor charging via their smartphones, plus other as-yet-unspecified vehicle functions.

Coleman Milne said the electric hearse will appeal particularly to funeral directors seeing a greater demand for ‘eco-funerals’ and customers operating in Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) and Clean Air Zones (CAZ), where conventional hearses have to pay tax.

Coleman Milne managing director Lee Hudson said: “Funeral directors and their customers are increasingly selecting funeral arrangements with a greater focus on environmental protection. Our new BINZ.E will provide a key component in the growing trend for these eco-funerals.”

Tesla Model S review 

Join the debate

Comments
3

harf

20 August 2020

... you Bin Ze design and have another go! Yuk!

MrJ

20 August 2020

Reminds me somewhat of a Ghostbusters Caddy.

Might look rather good with a BTTF Mr Fusion sticking out of the top, maybe for on-the-spot cremations.

Rodester

20 August 2020
One has to why? Why would you risk breaking down or running flat. You could glide to your final resting place behind eight cylinders of Jaguar power.

