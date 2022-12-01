BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla Cybertruck to get same 1MW charging speed as Tesla Semi
Tesla Cybertruck to get same 1MW charging speed as Tesla Semi

Founder Elon Musk confirmed new 1000kW speed will be rolled-out across Tesla supercharger network
2 December 2022

The upcoming Tesla Cybertruck SUV will get the same 1MW (1000 kW) charging speed as the Tesla Semi, founder Elon Musk has confirmed.

The firm claims the Semi has the ability to replenish 70% of its 1000-volt, 1000kWh battery in just 30 minutes. Although no battery size has been revealed for the Cybertruck, this could mean a full-charge time in just a number of minutes.

The charging speeds, which will be the fastest ever available to the public, will be rolled out across Tesla's supercharger network in the US next year, Musk said. It is expected to come to the UK with the launch of the Cybertruck next year.

The news was revealed at an event to mark the first production versions of the long-delayed Tesla Semi being  delivered to PepsiCo.

The HGV, first shown in prototype form in 2017, has a range of around 500 miles even when fully laden (at 81,000lbs or 36,741kg), Musk confirmed.

A time-lapse video (below) from Tesla of a recent test drive backed up Musk's claims, who added that the Semi used just 2kWh/mile during the run.

The Semi is also rumoured to be offered with a smaller 600kWh battery for a range of 300 miles.

The rival Daf CF Electric – a European-style cab-forward lorry – is offered with a 315kWh battery, giving a 137-mile range (in tractor configuration). It has a gross combined mass (the maximum weight of the HGV and trailer) of 37,000kg.

A tri-motor powertrain – the same as found in the 1020bhp Tesla Model S Plaid – drives the two rear axles and dispatches the 0-60mph sprint in 20sec fully laden or 5.0sec without cargo.

Further details on power were not disclosed at the event, but Musk did add that the car had "three times the power of any diesel truck on the road right now".

“At Tesla we don’t make slow cars," he said. "This thing has crazy power compared to a diesel truck. When you’re not towing anything, it looks like an elephant moving like a cheetah.

“It’s fast to accelerate, it's fast to brake. It is really a step change improvement in what it is like to drive a semi truck."

​Tesla originally stated the Semi would use four motors, and a high-performance model – in the mould of the Model S Plaid – isn't out of the question.

Musk denied that the Semi uses the more energy-dense 4680 cells on Tesla's recent third-quarter earnings call.

“The Semi doesn’t use the 4680s. We're making Model Ys; some of the Model Ys coming out of Giga Texas [factory] are 4680,” said Musk, implying that supply of the cells was being diverted to cars.

Inside, a central seat is flanked by two infotainment displays, each displaying a blindspot camera view for its respective side of the HGV. The left also displays diagnostic data such as speed and charge level, while the right also shows navigation.

When the Semi was first shown in prototype form five years ago, slated for a 2019 launch, Tesla said it would be priced between $150,000 and $180,000. However, given the increased cost of vehicle production and supply-chain problems, this cost is likely to have risen significantly. 

No costing details were given at the event.

The Semi’s sudden revival after fading into obscurity – much like the Roadster it was shown alongside in 2017 – is widely speculated to be a response to the Inflation Reduction Act. Signed off by US president Joe Biden in August, this contributes tax credits up to $40,000 for electric commercial vehicles weighing more than 14,000lbs (6350kg).

Numerous large companies are known to have placed orders for the truck, including delivery firm UPS and the Canadian division of Walmart.

The first units will go to Pepsi. The soft-drinks giant was given $15.4 million (£12.5m) by the California Air Resources Board to order low-emissions commercial vehicles, including 15 Semis, Bloomberg has reported.

Musk said on the Q3 earnings call that production is planned to scale up to 50,000 units annually by 2024. Company chair Robyn Denholm recently said Tesla may build 100 by the end of this year.

gagaga 2 December 2022

That 0-60 needs to be limited to 12 seconds or whatever.  If the production one is 5 seconds, they're going to have worse press than when the harry potter watching idiot on autopilot slammed into the side of a truck.

567 2 December 2022

500 miles which I doubt this EV lorry will not even get close and 37 tonnes isn't good enough. A YT video comparing a Volvo diesel and Volvo EV lorry shows how far behind EV are in the lorry World. The Volvo diesel lorry fully loaded is towing 44 tonnes with a range of 1100 miles.

bol 2 December 2022

And while your bladder will accommodate all the 400 mile non-stop journeys you make, a lorry driver's will take them 1100 without a need for a wee. Therefore, like all electric cars must do 400 miles per charge, all lorries must achieve 1100. Did you go to Harvard?

Andrew1 2 December 2022
He pees in the cabin and doesn't need to rest.
Peter Cavellini 2 December 2022

Well, wouldn't we like this scenario to pan out.?, all commercial Vehicles EV powered, can only be a good thing, it's up to the other Commercial Vehicle makers to catch up.

