BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Suzuki eVitara revealed as brand’s first EV with 250 miles of range
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin Vantage vs Ferrari Roma and 911 Turbo

Suzuki eVitara revealed as brand’s first EV with 250 miles of range

New Mini Aceman rival arrives with recognisable name to tempt buyers

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
4 November 2024

Suzuki has finally unveiled its first electric car, the eVitara, becoming one of the last major car makers to enter the EV market.

Previewed by the striking eVX concept in 2023, the production model is a blockier representation of that car and comes paired with a name that is familiar to drivers across the European markets – a move intended to win over buyers.

At 4275mm long, 1800mm wide and 1636mm tall, it is slightly bigger than its unrelated combustion namesake, which positions it as a rival to models such as the Mini Aceman and Volvo EX40.

Related articles

It sits on the new Heartect-e architecture, which has been adapted from the scalable platform that underpins a range of Suzuki models, including the Swift hatchback.

The Japanese brand says the platform has been designed to maximise interior space (a key issue with EVs due to underfloor batteries) and claims it will offer more than competitors. To that end, it has a packaging-friendly wheelbase of 2700mm.

Suzuki will bring the five-seat eVitara to Europe with a choice of two batteries: a relatively small 49kWh and larger 61kWh. Official range figures have not yet been disclosed, but Suzuki said it is targeting 250 miles from the bigger pack. It can charge at speeds of up to 150kW.

Power comes from a front-mounted motor that is offered with 142bhp on the smaller-battery model and 172bhp with the larger pack. Both options put out the same 140lb ft of torque.

Suzuki eVitara rear quarter

The eVitara can also be had with four-wheel drive (with the 61kWh battery only), courtesy of an additional, 64bhp motor on the rear axle. This also boosts torque to 221lb ft.

In this setup, the eVitara also comes equipped with Allgrip-e, a system which manages the two motors independently for offroad use allowing for “precise control”. As part of that, Trail Mode can be activated – basically a trick limited-slip differential – for better response.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen ID 3 GTX review front cornering
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
7
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen Golf GTE review front cornering
Volkswagen Golf GTE
7
Volkswagen Golf GTE
Renault Rafale 2024 review front corner 0373
Renault Rafale
Renault Rafale
Audi RS Q8 2024 review front tracking 17623
Audi RS Q8
Audi RS Q8
01 Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review lead front cornering
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe

View all car reviews

Back to top

Suzuki president Toshihiro Suzuki said the eVitara was “developed through repeated trial and error” in order to create “an easy-to-use” EV.

He added: “The introduction of the eVitara represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality.”

As part of this push, Suzuki will, Toshihiro Suzuki said, continue to offer a “variety of options… in order to realise a carbon- neutral society” such as hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles alongside a growing range of EVs.

Pricing for the Indian-built SUV has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to follow the Vitara’s positioning as a value alternative in its segment. As a result, it is likely to start from under £35,000. UK deliveries will begin next summer.

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Nissan Juke 1.6 Acenta Premium XTRON Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,900
64,137miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A5 2.0 TDI 35 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,698
17,104miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 116d M Sport (LCP) DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£25,998
7,867miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i GPF SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,998
40,444miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Griffin Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£8,998
50,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,350
65,804miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Honda Jazz 1.2 I-VTEC S Euro 5 5dr (A/C)
2011
£3,595
77,820miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£17,900
84,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 B4 MHEV Momentum Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,495
37,276miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Atlanticboy 4 November 2024

It's a pity that Suzuki has spoilt the Vitara name by adding an "e" to it. I say this as a happy owner of a petrol Allgrip.

LP in Brighton 4 November 2024

No comment on appearance other than the fact that it's another me too SUV that many of us don't want. But if this Suzuki can achieve 250 miles from its 49kWh battery, then it must certainly be very efficient. I am constantly surprised by the number of EVs big and small which claim around 4 miles per kWh. Surely given the disparate size, weight and aerodynamics there should be more varyation? Right now it seems that large expensive EVs are relatively efficient, while the smaller cheaper ones don't do so well. (Even the relatively small, lightweight Dacia Spring "only" achieves around 5 miles per kWh on the WLTP test cycle).  

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen ID 3 GTX review front cornering
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
7
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen Golf GTE review front cornering
Volkswagen Golf GTE
7
Volkswagen Golf GTE
Renault Rafale 2024 review front corner 0373
Renault Rafale
Renault Rafale
Audi RS Q8 2024 review front tracking 17623
Audi RS Q8
Audi RS Q8
01 Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review lead front cornering
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe

View all car reviews