BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Suzuki eVX concept previews 342-mile electric crossover
UP NEXT
2023 Jaguar I-Pace gains styling tweaks, new range-topping trim

New Suzuki eVX concept previews 342-mile electric crossover

EV crossover is slightly larger than the Vitara and is slated for a mid-decade launch
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
11 January 2023

Suzuki has provided a first look at its maiden electric car with the eVX concept, an S-Cross-sized crossover aiming to “carry forward the brand’s 4x4 legacy”.

Revealed at Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India, the concept car features a 60kWh battery, allowing it to drive 550km (342 miles) between recharges, according to the Indian MIDC test cycle. 

Few details have been officially confirmed, but the crossover’s high ground clearance and 4x4 billing hint at it majoring on off-road capability.

Company president Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters at the show that it is learning more about electric cars from strategic partner Toyota, which last year launched its first EV, the bZ4X crossover.

The bZ4X – offered in two- and four-wheel-drive variants – is twinned with the Subaru Solterra, which offers impressive off-road performance. That’s helped by a ‘Grip Control’ low-speed cruise control system that can do all the hard work for the driver when the going gets mucky.

However, Suzuki’s budget-friendly billing means that a single-motor, two-wheel-drive powertrain is expected to feature in the bulk of the model’s variants. It is likely to be priced at around £30,000 to compete with the next-generation Citroën C3 and the MG ZS EV.

The production eVX – slated for launch by 2025 – is likely to use a two-speed gearbox made by Canadian firm Inmotive, with which Suzuki yesterday announced a joint-development agreement. The two companies will work to develop the ‘Ingear’ transmission, claimed to be the world’s most efficient two-speed gearbox, capable of improving acceleration and range by up to 15%.

Toshihiro Suzuki said: “I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first global strategic EV. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimising them for the way different people live and drive.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Nissan QASHQAI 1.2 DIG-T N-tec+ 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,695
41,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Land Rover FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE Tech 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,995
100,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,990
37,085miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.1 C220 BlueTEC Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£15,990
23,361miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£7,995
118,396miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.2 TSI FR Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,495
68,321miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen TIGUAN ESTATE 1.5 TSI EVO Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,498
24,634miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.1 CLA220 CDI AMG Sport Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£14,750
75,834miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen GOLF HATCHBACK 1.5 ETSI MHEV Style DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£25,526
5,373miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives