Steve Cropley: Feed the soul with a configurator binge

Most problematic has been the Mazda, because although it’s a nice practical little car with a roomy passenger’s seat and a decent boot, it riles people because they suspect you might be having fun. On the way back from Tesco, I put the hood down and made a serious attempt to be happy despite the glowerings of the audience, and do you know what? It worked.

Wednesday

Built the ideal Land Rover Defender 90 today. My approach to car specs is to pare gadgetry back ruthlessly until you have only what you truly need, perhaps because I’ve driven so many ‘fully loaded’ cars that were no better than their basic brethren. By choosing the base 200-horse diesel yet opting for the vital combo of air suspension and Terrain Response 2, you can squeeze a short, desirable steel-wheels Defender just under £46k. And save yourself £20k in meaningless tinsel.

Thursday

The Steering Committee reckons I give car company leaders too easy a time (“Don’t tell me: he was a really good bloke”) and maybe she’s right. But while writing something about the Citroën GS for Classic & Sports Car yesterday, I did get into a fury with the company’s bosses of the 1970s and 1980s who elected to make this jewel of a car from ‘muck metal’ so that there are simply none left. Same goes for some unique British models of the time. Cheap cars as inspired as the GS should still be representing their eras with distinction, but they’re not and it’s a tragedy

Friday

Every day is like New Year’s Eve, isn’t it? You tend to fill it by listing stuff you’ll do ‘after this is over’. Inevitably, mine involve landmark car purchases – but I keep avoiding firm decisions because (a) there’s no way you can do anything about it and (b) it’d feel like you were closing off too many enticing avenues. So I keep wandering the same old route: new Defender, full-house Caterham, McLaren 12C, Ariel Nomad, Ferrari California, Morgan – and return. Believe I may have invented perpetual motion…

And another thing...

Lots of responses on a breakdown theme to my request for a captions to go with this excruciating Morris Marina 1300 press launch photo. Best and most succinct: “I know it’s nice here, but shouldn’t we stand where the AA man can see us?”