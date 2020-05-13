Steve Cropley: Feed the soul with a configurator binge

In this week's automotive adventures, Steve sooths the lockdown blues with a stint on configurators, reflects on the foibles (and pleasures) of driving a Mazda MX-5 to a Gloucester supermarket and more.
Monday
Some people turn to music or religious works for solace, but I’m finding that in times of uncertainty few things provide such effective food for the soul as a new car configurator. I’ve been spending hours on them. So many hours, in fact, that I’m now seeking stats that show just how many person screen hours are needed to generate one bona fide car sale. Bet it’s plenty.
Like many devotees, I’ve greatly improved my skill at config handling. And learned more about the characteristics of the companies to which they’re attached. Porsche’s functions immaculately but artfully seduces you to spend big money by presenting so many tiny tick boxes that it feels rude not to check at least a few. Fiat’s goes dead when you’re just reaching the interesting bit. On Caterham’s, it’s a buzz seeing the car grow wider and meaner as you click from standard to SV. Citroën’s works, but it’s a bit weird. Strikes me car dealers face double trouble after lockdown: the knowledge difference between config-educated customers and hapless salesman will be even greater than before.
Tuesday
Locked down in Gloucestershire, I’m deriving enjoyment from making eight-mile return trips to the supermarket every three days in a variety of different cars. So far, I’ve done seven: two road test cars (Vauxhall Corsa long-termer and marooned Bentley Flying Spur), four of our own (VW California, Fiat 500, Citroën Berlingo, Mazda MX-5) and my son’s battered but fit 11-plate Hyundai i10.
