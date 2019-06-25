Ford Mustang Bullitt production extended to 2020

Larger quota of special-edition, power-boosted pony car made available after initial run sold out instantly
Ford has extended the production of its special-edition Mustang Bullitt into 2020, after the initial run of cars sold out almost as soon as they were made available.

Prices now start from £48,210 for the limited-run muscle car, which makes the Bullitt just under £6000 more expensive than the regular 5.0-litre Mustang GT on which it is based.

It gains additional equipment including Recaro seats, upholstery finished with green stitching, an 8-ball gearknob and the Bullitt Electronics Package, which adds sat-nav, a premium sound system, blindspot monitor and cross-traffic alert, as well as driver memory seats and mirrors. Each car will have a unique chassis number plaque on the interior. 

The Bullitt is marked out by Dark Highland Green paint (black is also available), with gunmetal-finished 19in torque-thrust aluminium wheels, red painted brake calipers and a black front grille. At the rear, the Bullitt false petrol cap shows the car’s significance. The Bullitt also gets a series of mechanical modifications to cement its status as the most special non-Shelby Mustang in the range.

It gets 453bhp and 388lb ft of torque, thanks to an open-air induction system, intake manifold, larger throttle bodies and the powertrain calibration from a Shelby Mustang GT350. The top speed is also increased over the regular 5.0-litre Mustang’s 155mph, to 163mph, thanks to the uprated power output. 

The first Bullitt to reach the UK was shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it was demonstrated alongside its inspiration - the original Mustang from the Bullitt movie.

Initially revealed at the Detroit motor show in January and since shown at the Geneva motor show and Festival of Speed, this latest iteration of the Mustang Bullitt is the third to pay tribute to the car that appeared in the movie Bullitt on the famous film's 50th anniversary. The first came in the Mustang’s fourth generation in 2001, and then again in 2008 for the fifth-generation Mustang, regarded as a reinvention of the model.

The Bullitt is based on the 2018 version of the car and gets a special livery inspired by the classic 1968 Mustang used in the Steve McQueen epic, best known for its car chase scene. 

Comments
21

Peter Cavellini

14 January 2018

Nice, could they put the original interior back in , at least there wouldn’t be such a see of Black plastic!,for the money I’d expect a better quality interior...?

Peter Cavellini.

james 84

10 June 2018

The interior quality is low down the list for a Mustang buyer, if you want good interior quality go buy another boring diesel saloon 

289

14 January 2018

....they didnt quite get the colour right (but I am just grateful that there is a 'green' colour option on the colour chart),  & the original still looks best, but then this is mean as hell!

I couldnt understand why they hadn't tapped into the whole Bullitt/Steve McQueen thing with the new Mustang before now, but at last the penny has dropped.

I really like this car!

JOHN T SHEA

15 January 2018

I'm not holding my breath waiting for the black Dodge Charger Bullitt...

Boris9119

15 January 2018

The Ford Mustang GT is a decent value proposition, what's why I see 30-40 in my son's High School car park each day. This really is nothing other than a great way to get buyers to pony up more $$ for what is essentially a Mustang GT. Nothing wrong with that, but nothing for petrolheads to get excited about. Me, I would divvy up the extra and buy a GT350.

FMS

10 June 2018

Indeed you do see that number...and so observant are you that you still cannot determine if it is 30 or 40 or some number in between.

 

You could add, that each High School (why caps?), should have several dozen in each car park, just to promote equality amongst the masses.

 

TWIT!.

Beastie_Boy

15 January 2018

the Bandits Trans Am. Nice looking Mustang though, and I hate Fords.

marka-tescil

15 January 2018

totally beast. she is stunning

ianp55

15 January 2018

The Mustang looks stunning in  Dark Highland Green, the colour should be more used by Ford in it's range

martin_66

5 March 2018

what a fabulous car, it looks stunning in that colour.

with a big, powerful V8 engine with no turbochargers or super chargers, you’d have to seriously hate Fords to not want this.

Pages

