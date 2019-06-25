Ford Mustang Bullitt production extended to 2020

Ford has extended the production of its special-edition Mustang Bullitt into 2020, after the initial run of cars sold out almost as soon as they were made available.

Prices now start from £48,210 for the limited-run muscle car, which makes the Bullitt just under £6000 more expensive than the regular 5.0-litre Mustang GT on which it is based.

It gains additional equipment including Recaro seats, upholstery finished with green stitching, an 8-ball gearknob and the Bullitt Electronics Package, which adds sat-nav, a premium sound system, blindspot monitor and cross-traffic alert, as well as driver memory seats and mirrors. Each car will have a unique chassis number plaque on the interior.

The Bullitt is marked out by Dark Highland Green paint (black is also available), with gunmetal-finished 19in torque-thrust aluminium wheels, red painted brake calipers and a black front grille. At the rear, the Bullitt false petrol cap shows the car’s significance. The Bullitt also gets a series of mechanical modifications to cement its status as the most special non-Shelby Mustang in the range.

It gets 453bhp and 388lb ft of torque, thanks to an open-air induction system, intake manifold, larger throttle bodies and the powertrain calibration from a Shelby Mustang GT350. The top speed is also increased over the regular 5.0-litre Mustang’s 155mph, to 163mph, thanks to the uprated power output.