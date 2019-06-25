Ford Mustang Bullitt production extended to 2020

Ford has extended the production of its special-edition Mustang Bullitt into 2020, after the initial run of cars sold out almost as soon as they were made available.
Prices now start from £48,210 for the limited-run muscle car, which makes the Bullitt just under £6000 more expensive than the regular 5.0-litre Mustang GT on which it is based.
It gains additional equipment including Recaro seats, upholstery finished with green stitching, an 8-ball gearknob and the Bullitt Electronics Package, which adds sat-nav, a premium sound system, blindspot monitor and cross-traffic alert, as well as driver memory seats and mirrors. Each car will have a unique chassis number plaque on the interior.
The Bullitt is marked out by Dark Highland Green paint (black is also available), with gunmetal-finished 19in torque-thrust aluminium wheels, red painted brake calipers and a black front grille. At the rear, the Bullitt false petrol cap shows the car’s significance. The Bullitt also gets a series of mechanical modifications to cement its status as the most special non-Shelby Mustang in the range.
It gets 453bhp and 388lb ft of torque, thanks to an open-air induction system, intake manifold, larger throttle bodies and the powertrain calibration from a Shelby Mustang GT350. The top speed is also increased over the regular 5.0-litre Mustang’s 155mph, to 163mph, thanks to the uprated power output.
Peter Cavellini
The interior....
Nice, could they put the original interior back in , at least there wouldn’t be such a see of Black plastic!,for the money I’d expect a better quality interior...?
Peter Cavellini.
james 84
The interior quality is low
The interior quality is low down the list for a Mustang buyer, if you want good interior quality go buy another boring diesel saloon
289
Being picky....
....they didnt quite get the colour right (but I am just grateful that there is a 'green' colour option on the colour chart), & the original still looks best, but then this is mean as hell!
I couldnt understand why they hadn't tapped into the whole Bullitt/Steve McQueen thing with the new Mustang before now, but at last the penny has dropped.
I really like this car!
JOHN T SHEA
I'm not holding my breath
I'm not holding my breath waiting for the black Dodge Charger Bullitt...
Boris9119
"Special Edition Special"
The Ford Mustang GT is a decent value proposition, what's why I see 30-40 in my son's High School car park each day. This really is nothing other than a great way to get buyers to pony up more $$ for what is essentially a Mustang GT. Nothing wrong with that, but nothing for petrolheads to get excited about. Me, I would divvy up the extra and buy a GT350.
FMS
30-40 in my son's High School car park each day
Indeed you do see that number...and so observant are you that you still cannot determine if it is 30 or 40 or some number in between.
You could add, that each High School (why caps?), should have several dozen in each car park, just to promote equality amongst the masses.
TWIT!.
Beastie_Boy
Shame Pontiac aren't still around to build a new version of...
the Bandits Trans Am. Nice looking Mustang though, and I hate Fords.
marka-tescil
wooww
totally beast. she is stunning
marka tescil
ianp55
Ford Mustang Bullit
The Mustang looks stunning in Dark Highland Green, the colour should be more used by Ford in it's range
martin_66
Awesome
what a fabulous car, it looks stunning in that colour.
with a big, powerful V8 engine with no turbochargers or super chargers, you’d have to seriously hate Fords to not want this.
