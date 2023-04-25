Skoda set to unveil £21,000 small electric SUV on Friday

Skoda is set to unveil a new entry-level electric car, which is expected to be twinned with the forthcoming Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID 2 supermini EVs.

The Czech brand has confirmed on social media that it will show a new concept car at its annual press conference this Friday and previewed it in a short video.

The car teased in the video resembles the small SUV model that Skoda showed last April, which was mostly featureless but pointed towards the brand’s new Modern Solid identity.

Both cars bear the same curved front end, bonnet crease and badge placement, suggesting the new concept is an evolution of the 2023 styling model.

Skoda’s car will likely offer a more rugged take on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB Entry platform than the Raval or ID 2.

The company added that it will have around 460 litres of boot space, similar to today's Skoda Scala family hatchback.

The Volkswagen ID 2all concept previously provided a hint at the siblings’ technical specifications.

Volkswagen claimed it could offer two battery sizes of 38kWh and 56kWh, with the latter yielding around 280 miles of range.