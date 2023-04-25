BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda set to unveil £21,000 small electric SUV on Friday

Czech brand will reveal new concept car, expected to preview sibling to Volkswagen ID 2 and Cupra Raval
Will RimellCharlie Martin Autocar
11 March 2024

Skoda is set to unveil a new entry-level electric car, which is expected to be twinned with the forthcoming Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID 2 supermini EVs. 

The Czech brand has confirmed on social media that it will show a new concept car at its annual press conference this Friday and previewed it in a short video. 

The car teased in the video resembles the small SUV model that Skoda showed last April, which was mostly featureless but pointed towards the brand’s new Modern Solid identity.  

Both cars bear the same curved front end, bonnet crease and badge placement, suggesting the new concept is an evolution of the 2023 styling model.

Skoda’s car will likely offer a more rugged take on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB Entry platform than the Raval or ID 2.

The company added that it will have around 460 litres of boot space, similar to today's Skoda Scala family hatchback.

Skoda small SUV model

The Volkswagen ID 2all concept previously provided a hint at the siblings’ technical specifications. 

Volkswagen claimed it could offer two battery sizes of 38kWh and 56kWh, with the latter yielding around 280 miles of range.

Skoda EV teaser – front

The ID 2all’s front-mounted motor was claimed to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in less than 7.0sec, with a top speed of 99mph. 

Affordability is key to the brief of the new Skoda EV: the brand previously said it was targeting a starting price of €25,000 (£21,300) “to make electric mobility affordable”. 

As such, it’s possible that the Skoda will use a less potent motor than its siblings.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background where he cut his teeth.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Big Stu 11 March 2024

Reminds me a bit of the Ssangyong Rodius from the front.

Cadders 27 April 2023

Cars like this (if the price point is right) are going to be what finally properly democratises the EV. With the demise of the Fiesta and other cars at the affordable end of the market there's a huge gap emerging where average Joe simply isn't going to be able to afford a new car unless models like this make it to production at a £20k ish price. Asks a serious question of the Corsa Electric and Peugeot e-208 - and about time too.... 

