Skoda previews student-built Kamiq rally car concept

Skoda has previewed a one-off rally version of the Kamiq, which will be the eighth concept car built by students at the firm's vocational school in Mladá Boleslav.

Every year, the students of the school are invited to create their dream car from an existing Skoda model, with previous projects including the Scala-based Slavia convertible and the Kodiaq-based Mountiaq pick-up truck.

This year’s car, designed and built by a team of 25 students, will be based on the Kamiq crossover. Sketches show plans to transform it into a Dakar-style off-roader.

As usual, there are no plans for it to go into production. Unlike previous projects, though, it has been produced in conjunction with Skoda Motorsport, the division that runs the Czech brand's World Rally Championship efforts. It's celebrating its 120th anniversary this year by helping to build the concept.

No unveiling date has been announced, although previous student cars have been revealed at the annual Wörthersee motoring festival in Austria, which is due to take place at the end of May.