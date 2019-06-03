Skoda Mountiaq: New pictures show pick-up concept

New images show the Mountiaq pick-up concept that Skoda will showcase in June as part of a student training programme.

The two-door Kodiaq-based off-roader has been developed by 35 students aged between 17 and 20 from the Skoda Vocational School for Mechanical Engineering, based at the Czech firm’s Mladá Boleslav base.

It will be the sixth vehicle developed as part of an annual Skoda Student Concept Car project, and there is no production intent for the machine.

The students were given the Kodiaq SUV as a starting point for the project, but have reworked it extensively over the course of 2000 hours. Preview images show a heavy redesign from the Kodiaq, and that the SUV’s cabin will be shortened to end behind the front seats, with the rear reshaped to incorporate a small, illuminated pick-up bed and fully functioning tailgate.

The concept also features off-road-inspired styling elements such as 17in wheels, an air intake snorkel, roof-mounted light-bar, winch and bullbar. A 10cm suspension lift and chunky deep-tread tyres hint at the model’s performance potential off the Tarmac.