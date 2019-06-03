Skoda Mountiaq: New pictures show pick-up concept

New images show the Mountiaq pick-up concept that Skoda will showcase in June as part of a student training programme.
The two-door Kodiaq-based off-roader has been developed by 35 students aged between 17 and 20 from the Skoda Vocational School for Mechanical Engineering, based at the Czech firm’s Mladá Boleslav base.
It will be the sixth vehicle developed as part of an annual Skoda Student Concept Car project, and there is no production intent for the machine.
The students were given the Kodiaq SUV as a starting point for the project, but have reworked it extensively over the course of 2000 hours. Preview images show a heavy redesign from the Kodiaq, and that the SUV’s cabin will be shortened to end behind the front seats, with the rear reshaped to incorporate a small, illuminated pick-up bed and fully functioning tailgate.
The concept also features off-road-inspired styling elements such as 17in wheels, an air intake snorkel, roof-mounted light-bar, winch and bullbar. A 10cm suspension lift and chunky deep-tread tyres hint at the model’s performance potential off the Tarmac.
abkq
Car designer sketches usually
Car designer sketches usually show exaggerated features, as in here. The huge wheels and tiny cabin make no sense. Maybe visual training in car design nolonger include proportions and overall coherence, that would explain why most current production cars look wrong.
BubblesK
Out of proportion
@abkq - fully agree. Cant seem to get a sensible early concept anymore.
You can tell its a student :D although it is still skilled.
JMax18
Its not a concept, just a
Its not a concept, just a vague idea. Looks cool from the student point of view. Aside from that, as in real world... maybe not.
si73
Looks cool, would be great in
Looks cool, would be great in a game and as a hotwheels model/toy, agree though, modern concept sketches are always exaggerated.
RamonSweeney
What a cool car concept!
ianp55
Skoda Mountiaq
From what I've seen previously of these guys work I look forward to the finished work,they are a credit to Skoda and the company should be very proud of their work.
memyselfandi
Looks Great!
Honestly, a great looking concept, and I love the use of dead space under the bed floor (no idea hpw actual practical it is?).
But, please can all manufacturers take note of that water filler cap?!?!?!?!?!
Meh
47hypesus
These are beautiful
Daniel Joseph
Evoque Convertible?
It reminds me of the Evoque convertible, especially in that colour.
Best feature? That windscreen washer bottle combined cap and funnel, which must make topping up so much easier Genius! Is it a standard Skoda feature?
ianp55
Skoda Mountiaq
Looks great better than the artist's impressions,the orange colour with black details is really smart ,anyone remember the Skoda Felicia Fun pickup?
