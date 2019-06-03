Skoda Mountiaq: New pictures show pick-up concept

One-off Kodiaq-based lifestyle vehicle is part of annual project by students on Czech firm's training programme
James Attwood, digital editor
by James Attwood
3 June 2019

New images show the Mountiaq pick-up concept that Skoda will showcase in June as part of a student training programme.

The two-door Kodiaq-based off-roader has been developed by 35 students aged between 17 and 20 from the Skoda Vocational School for Mechanical Engineering, based at the Czech firm’s Mladá Boleslav base.

It will be the sixth vehicle developed as part of an annual Skoda Student Concept Car project, and there is no production intent for the machine.

 

The students were given the Kodiaq SUV as a starting point for the project, but have reworked it extensively over the course of 2000 hours. Preview images show a heavy redesign from the Kodiaq, and that the SUV’s cabin will be shortened to end behind the front seats, with the rear reshaped to incorporate a small, illuminated pick-up bed and fully functioning tailgate. 

The concept also features off-road-inspired styling elements such as 17in wheels, an air intake snorkel, roof-mounted light-bar, winch and bullbar. A 10cm suspension lift and chunky deep-tread tyres hint at the model’s performance potential off the Tarmac.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda jumps into the SUV market with both feet — and seven seats, but can the Kodiaq win the people's hearts in an already congested SUV market?

Inside, features unique to the Mountiaq include a pair of walkie-talkies, an integrated refrigerator and an illuminated rendering of the brand’s logo incorporated into the headlining. 

The Mountiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 187bhp.

Skoda chief designer Oliver Stefani helped guide the students in the early stages of the project.

Skoda has offered vocational training courses at its factory for more than 90 years, and introduced the concept car projects as a way of showcasing the skills students can learn.

Previous projects include a Citigo-based Citijet, a Fabia pick-up, a coupé reworking of the Rapid Spaceback, an electric Citigo concept and a Karoq-based convertible called the Sunroq.

Comments
10

abkq

25 March 2019

Car designer sketches usually show exaggerated features, as in here. The huge wheels and tiny cabin make no sense. Maybe visual training in car design nolonger include proportions and overall coherence, that would explain why most current production cars look wrong.

BubblesK

25 March 2019

@abkq - fully agree. Cant seem to get a sensible early concept anymore.

You can tell its a student :D although it is still skilled.

JMax18

25 March 2019

Its not a concept, just a vague idea. Looks cool from the student point of view. Aside from that, as in real world... maybe not.

JMax

si73

26 March 2019

Looks cool, would be great in a game and as a hotwheels model/toy, agree though, modern concept sketches are always exaggerated.

RamonSweeney

20 May 2019

ianp55

28 May 2019

From what I've seen previously of these guys work I look forward to the finished work,they are a credit to Skoda and the company should be very proud of their work.

memyselfandi

3 June 2019

Honestly, a great looking concept, and I love the use of dead space under the bed floor (no idea hpw actual practical it is?).

But, please can all manufacturers take note of that water filler cap?!?!?!?!?!

Meh

47hypesus

3 June 2019

Daniel Joseph

3 June 2019

It reminds me of the Evoque convertible, especially in that colour. 

Best feature?  That windscreen washer  bottle combined cap and funnel, which must make topping up so much easier  Genius! Is it a standard Skoda feature?

ianp55

3 June 2019

Looks great better than the artist's impressions,the orange colour with black details  is really smart ,anyone remember the Skoda Felicia Fun pickup?

