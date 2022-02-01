Skoda to follow Enyaq EV with three smaller electric cars

Skoda boss Thomas Schäfer has confirmed its next three electric cars will all be smaller than the Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupé - but has said the firm wouldn’t rule out launching larger EVs in the future.

The new Enyaq Coupé iV is Skoda’s second model built on the Volkswagen Group’s versatile bespoke electric MEB platform. As previously reported, the firm’s next priorities include a smaller saloon-style car – likely to be similar in size to the Volkswagen ID 3 – and its first model on the compact MEB Entry platform, which would essentially serve to replace the Citigo e-iV that went out of production in 2020.

Last year, the Volkswagen ID Life and Cupra Urban Rebel concept previewed the first cars from those respective brands to use the new, smaller MEB platform, previewing production models due to arrive in 2025 with a target price of around £17,000.

Asked when Skoda would showcase a model using that platform, Schäfer said: “Our colleagues from Seat, Cupra and Volkswagen are pushing ahead a little stronger on that side. Within the group we are balancing this a bit.

“We’re coming shortly with an announcement on this one, but rest assured it will be differentiated from our sister brands and a beautiful concept that really fits Skoda.”

While the immediate priority is on filling the electric line-up below the Enyaq, Schäfer did not rule out eventually adding a larger, seven-seat SUV or an MPV similar to the forthcoming ID Buzz.

He said: “Never say never. It’s one step at a time - but we’ve promised that the three models below the Enyaq are the priority for now.”

The Czech firm is aiming for 50-70% of its sales in Europe to be pure-electric cars by 2030, with plans for a major expansion.