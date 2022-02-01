BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda to follow Enyaq EV with three smaller electric cars
New 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS is brand's first hot EV

Skoda to follow Enyaq EV with three smaller electric cars

Firm hasn't ruled out an electric seven-seater, but will prioritise compact entry-level EVs
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
1 February 2022

Skoda boss Thomas Schäfer has confirmed its next three electric cars will all be smaller than the Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupé - but has said the firm wouldn’t rule out launching larger EVs in the future.

The new Enyaq Coupé iV is Skoda’s second model built on the Volkswagen Group’s versatile bespoke electric MEB platform. As previously reported, the firm’s next priorities include a smaller saloon-style car – likely to be similar in size to the Volkswagen ID 3 – and its first model on the compact MEB Entry platform, which would essentially serve to replace the Citigo e-iV that went out of production in 2020.

Last year, the Volkswagen ID Life and Cupra Urban Rebel concept previewed the first cars from those respective brands to use the new, smaller MEB platform, previewing production models due to arrive in 2025 with a target price of around £17,000.

Asked when Skoda would showcase a model using that platform, Schäfer said: “Our colleagues from Seat, Cupra and Volkswagen are pushing ahead a little stronger on that side. Within the group we are balancing this a bit.

“We’re coming shortly with an announcement on this one, but rest assured it will be differentiated from our sister brands and a beautiful concept that really fits Skoda.”

While the immediate priority is on filling the electric line-up below the Enyaq, Schäfer did not rule out eventually adding a larger, seven-seat SUV or an MPV similar to the forthcoming ID Buzz.

He said: “Never say never. It’s one step at a time - but we’ve promised that the three models below the Enyaq are the priority for now.”

The Czech firm is aiming for 50-70% of its sales in Europe to be pure-electric cars by 2030, with plans for a major expansion.

Latest Drives

1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review

View all latest drives

