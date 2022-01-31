New 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS is brand's first hot EV

The new Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV is the first electric model from the Czech firm to gain a hot vRS performance version.

Similar to the closely related Volkswagen ID 5 GTX, the Enyaq Coupé vRS uses two electric motors – one on each axle – to offer 295bhp and 338lb ft for 0-62mph in 6.5sec and a top speed of 111mph – compared with 99mph for the standard versions.

It is equipped exclusively with a 77kWh battery, the largest unit offered with the VW Group's MEB architecture. Skoda has not yet confirmed its maximum range, but the identically powered and similarly shaped Volkswagen ID 5 GTX manages 296 miles per charge.

The vRS model features a sportier suspension set-up – also offered on Sportline trim models – that is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm at the rear.

It sits on 20in wheels (21in versions are optional) and sports a gloss black vRS grille surround and rear diffuser as well as vRS badging. As standard, the vRS also features Skoda’s ‘Crystal Face’ grille, which lights up using 131 LEDs, and a full-width red reflector strip at the rear, in keeping with existing vRS models.