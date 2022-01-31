BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS is brand's first hot EV
New Range Rover Sport to get 616bhp SVR plus hot EV

New 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS is brand's first hot EV

Rakish new electric SUV gets a 295bhp twin-motor all-wheel-drive vRS flagship
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
31 January 2022

The new Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV is the first electric model from the Czech firm to gain a hot vRS performance version.

Similar to the closely related Volkswagen ID 5 GTX, the Enyaq Coupé vRS uses two electric motors – one on each axle – to offer 295bhp and 338lb ft for 0-62mph in 6.5sec and a top speed of 111mph – compared with 99mph for the standard versions.

It is equipped exclusively with a 77kWh battery, the largest unit offered with the VW Group's MEB architecture. Skoda has not yet confirmed its maximum range, but the identically powered and similarly shaped Volkswagen ID 5 GTX manages 296 miles per charge.

The vRS model features a sportier suspension set-up – also offered on Sportline trim models – that is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm at the rear.

It sits on 20in wheels (21in versions are optional) and sports a gloss black vRS grille surround and rear diffuser as well as vRS badging. As standard, the vRS also features Skoda’s ‘Crystal Face’ grille, which lights up using 131 LEDs, and a full-width red reflector strip at the rear, in keeping with existing vRS models. 

As shown here, the Enyaq Coupé vRS can also be optionally painted in a new shade of Hyper Green. 

Inside, the vRS model can be specified with a bespoke Design Selection package, which brings black perforated leather seats with grey piping and contrasting stitching, a leather-style dashboard, carbonfibre-effect trim elements and vRS-badged sports seats.

Otherwise, it follows the standard Coupé and full-sized SUV in receiving a 5.3in digital display and 13in central touchscreen. All Coupé models get a two-spoke, heated, multi-function steering wheel and are equipped with paddles for adjusting the level of energy recuperation under deceleration. Also standard for the vRS is a tri-zone climate control system.

The Enyaq Coupé is the fourth series-production Skoda to gain a vRS range-topper, following the Octavia, Fabia and Kodiaq. 

Skoda has yet to confirm final pricing and specification details ahead of orders opening next month, but the Enyaq Coupé vRS is expected to command a premium over the standard car, from around £55,000. Customer deliveries will begin in late June. 

bol 31 January 2022

Rakish? An F Type is rakish. An Audi A7 is rakish. Having a sloping rear windscreen does not make a car rakish. This may well be a very good car, but lumpen would sum it up much better. 

Andrew1 31 January 2022
Jeez, what an eyesore.
xxxx 31 January 2022

An actual Skoda I like.

