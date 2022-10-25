Skoda Enyaq iV vRS SUV to arrive in 2023

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS will arrive in UK showrooms in 2023, becoming the flagship model above the Coupé variant that went on sale earlier this year.

Skoda’s answer to the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX, the new model is the Enyaq iV vRS Coupé’s more practical sibling. It gains a more traditional rear end, with a boot capacity of 585 litres - 15 litres more than the Coupé.

The second performance variant of the Czech firm’s first bespoke electric car, the Enyaq iV vRS is powered by the same 82kWh battery as its Coupé sibling.

It produces 295bhp and 338lb ft to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 6.5sec and go on to a top speed of 111mph.

Range stands at 310 miles and the maximum charging rate at 135kW, which will get the battery from 10% to 80% in around 36 minutes when you use a fast charger.

The SUV gains similar sporty exterior styling to the Coupé with gloss-black front aprons, window frames, door mirrors and rear diffuser. Skoda’s Crystal Face front grille, which features 131 LEDs, is included as standard.

Body-coloured side skirts highlight the Enyaq’s lower-slung stance, which is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm lower at the rear than the standard Enayq.

Skoda says this improves its drag coefficient by 0.265Cd, with various bits of plastic trim around the car contributing to improved aerodynamics.

Like the ID 4 GTX, the Enyaq iV vRS offers five standard driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. Drivers can also customise their own driving profile.

Inside, the Kia EV6 rival is finished with carbonfibre effect trim on the dashboard and door panels and faux leather on the dashboard.

A 13in touchscreen infotainment system is the centrepiece of the cabin and the largest in any Skoda model.

Behind the steering wheel sits a 5.3in digital cockpit, which displays driving data and sat-nav details.

Standard equipment on the Enyaq iv vRS includes tri-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, LED ambient lighting, an electric tailgate and heated microfibre sports seats.

Skoda hasn’t yet announced pricing for the SUV, but it will command a slight premium over the Coupé, which went on sale from £51,885 in the UK earlier this year. Skoda UK told Autocar the model is expected in showrooms in 2023.