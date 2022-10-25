BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda Enyaq iV vRS SUV to arrive in 2023

Strong-selling sporty version of electric SUV gains a more practical square-backed sibling
25 October 2022

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS will arrive in UK showrooms in 2023, becoming the flagship model above the Coupé variant that went on sale earlier this year. 

Skoda’s answer to the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX, the new model is the Enyaq iV vRS Coupé’s more practical sibling. It gains a more traditional rear end, with a boot capacity of 585 litres - 15 litres more than the Coupé.

The second performance variant of the Czech firm’s first bespoke electric car, the Enyaq iV vRS is powered by the same 82kWh battery as its Coupé sibling. 

It produces 295bhp and 338lb ft to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 6.5sec and go on to a top speed of 111mph.

Range stands at 310 miles and the maximum charging rate at 135kW, which will get the battery from 10% to 80% in around 36 minutes when you use a fast charger. 

The SUV gains similar sporty exterior styling to the Coupé with gloss-black front aprons, window frames, door mirrors and rear diffuser. Skoda’s Crystal Face front grille, which features 131 LEDs, is included as standard.

Body-coloured side skirts highlight the Enyaq’s lower-slung stance, which is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm lower at the rear than the standard Enayq. 

Skoda says this improves its drag coefficient by 0.265Cd, with various bits of plastic trim around the car contributing to improved aerodynamics. 

Like the ID 4 GTX, the Enyaq iV vRS offers five standard driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. Drivers can also customise their own driving profile. 

Inside, the Kia EV6 rival is finished with carbonfibre effect trim on the dashboard and door panels and faux leather on the dashboard.

A 13in touchscreen infotainment system is the centrepiece of the cabin and the largest in any Skoda model. 

Behind the steering wheel sits a 5.3in digital cockpit, which displays driving data and sat-nav details. 

Standard equipment on the Enyaq iv vRS includes tri-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, LED ambient lighting, an electric tailgate and heated microfibre sports seats. 

Skoda hasn’t yet announced pricing for the SUV, but it will command a slight premium over the Coupé, which went on sale from £51,885 in the UK earlier this year. Skoda UK told Autocar the model is expected in showrooms in 2023.

The Enyaq iV has been a successful model for Skoda. The firm has sold 100,000 Enyaq iVs since the model's launch in 2020, with 45,000 sold in 2021, despite then-CEO Thomas Schäfer describing the year as “one of the most challenging years in [Skoda's] history”.

Lucifer 25 October 2022

Electric cars in most cases get compared to Tesla, and for a good reason.

How come none of these sometimes +100year old companies still can't preduce a single electric car that has the same range/speed/charging speed as its rival model from Tesla?

I mean, these are figures that a model S beat over 10 years ago...

Peter Cavellini 25 October 2022
Lucifer wrote:

Electric cars in most cases get compared to Tesla, and for a good reason.

How come none of these sometimes +100year old companies still can't preduce a single electric car that has the same range/speed/charging speed as its rival model from Tesla?

I mean, these are figures that a model S beat over 10 years ago...

Bet the Skoda was better built than the Tesla?....ten years ago!, ( check the Tesla moan pages).

lukeski 25 October 2022

Hi Lucifer, i do hear what you say about Tesla being ahead of the competition, but i am not sure your claim is entirely correct. The Tesla Model S only went on sale 10 years ago, and at launch even the long range model only had a range of 265 miles. The top spec version was quicker than this Skoda, but then is that a fair comparison, it is a car nearly twice as expensive. Can't see figures for charging speeds, but the V1 and V2 superchargers only had a max rate of 120KW so suggests that 135 was more than competitive at that time.

Dozza 25 October 2022

I would NEVER spend that amount of money on a Skoda. I don't see value for money. 

