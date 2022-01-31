New 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV vRS on sale from £51,885

Skoda has revealed pricing and specification details for the new Enyaq Coupé iV vRS, the first electric car from the Czech firm to gain a performance variant.

Prices start from £51,885 and order books open on 17 February, with the first customer deliveries due for the end of July this year.

All cars gain sportier exterior styling over the standard Enyaq Coupé iV, with sports bumpers at the front and rear and black trim surrounding the windows and grille.

The model’s tailgate lettering, badges and air-curtain trim are also finished in black, and it gains a red rear bumper reflector - a feature seen on all other previous vRS models.

The Enyaq is also equipped with a full-length panoramic glass roof as standard.

It sits on 20in wheels (21in items are optional). As standard, the vRS also features Skoda’s Crystal Face grille, which lights up using 131 LEDs, and a full-width red reflector strip at the rear, in keeping with existing vRS models.

Similar to the closely related Volkswagen ID 5 GTX, the Enyaq Coupé vRS uses two electric motors – one on each axle – to offer 295bhp and 338lb ft for 0-62mph in 6.5sec and a top speed of 111mph, compared with 99mph for the standard versions.

It's equipped exclusively with a 77kWh battery, the largest unit offered with the Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture, offering a range of 309 miles. The identically powered and similarly shaped ID 5 GTX, meanwhile, manages 296 miles per charge.

Skoda says the sporty vRS can be charged at rates of up to 135kW, meaning it can be charged to 80% in 36 minutes. A full charge using a home wallbox will take around 13 hours.

The vRS model features a sportier suspension set-up – also offered on Sportline trim models – that's 15mm lower at the front and 10mm at the rear. As shown here, the Enyaq Coupé vRS can also be optionally painted in a new shade of Hyper Green.