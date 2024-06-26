Skoda Elroq: 2025 EV is first to embody firm's new design language

The new Skoda Elroq EV will be the first to embody the Czech brand's Modern Solid design language when it's launched later this year.

New design sketches show the Volkswagen ID 3-sized electric crossover bearing the brand's new Tech-Deck Face and fresh logo, with lettering replacing the old emblem.

Based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Elroq will be Skoda’s second EV to reach showrooms, following the Skoda Enyaq crossover.

It will sit below the Enyaq and the upcoming budget-friendly Epiq city car in the Skoda line-up, facing rivals such as the Volvo EX30 and MG 4 EV.

It's expected to be priced between £30,000 and £35,000.

The Elroq will use similar batteries to many of its Volkswagen Group siblings. A 82kWh pack (which gives the Enyaq a range of 348 miles) is the most likely to power it at launch and a more budget-friendly 58kWh pack should come next year.

Inside, the Elroq gets a 13in infotainment touchscreen combined with an array of physical buttons that operate climate functions. Materials will be sustainably sourced and made from recycled plastic bottles and clothes.