BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda Elroq: 2025 EV is first to embody firm's new design language
UP NEXT
Japan invests in batteries for Mazda, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota EVs

Skoda Elroq: 2025 EV is first to embody firm's new design language

New VW ID 3-sized electric crossover is due to be unveiled later this year with more than 300 miles of range
Will Rimell
News
1 min read
9 September 2024

The new Skoda Elroq EV will be the first to embody the Czech brand's Modern Solid design language when it's launched later this year.

New design sketches show the Volkswagen ID 3-sized electric crossover bearing the brand's new Tech-Deck Face and fresh logo, with lettering replacing the old emblem.

Based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Elroq will be Skoda’s second EV to reach showrooms, following the Skoda Enyaq crossover.

Related articles

It will sit below the Enyaq and the upcoming budget-friendly Epiq city car in the Skoda line-up, facing rivals such as the Volvo EX30 and MG 4 EV.

It's expected to be priced between £30,000 and £35,000.

The Elroq will use similar batteries to many of its Volkswagen Group siblings. A 82kWh pack (which gives the Enyaq a range of 348 miles) is the most likely to power it at launch and a more budget-friendly 58kWh pack should come next year.

Inside, the Elroq gets a 13in infotainment touchscreen combined with an array of physical buttons that operate climate functions. Materials will be sustainably sourced and made from recycled plastic bottles and clothes.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari612Scaglietti lead
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
8
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
skoda elroq prototype review 01

Skoda Elroq prototype review

Skoda attempts to bring Enyaq brilliance to the smaller end of the SUV market

Read our review

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
tuga 9 September 2024
Tech deck face.

Maybe it sounds better in Czech?

catnip 9 September 2024

Looking at the camouflaged model, it seems like "modern solid" is the same as current models, just with some slight front and rear tweaks. And have they ditched that 3 dial climate control set up already?

Peter Cavellini 26 June 2024

Skoda,always going to be a hand me downs brand?, are VW worried?

Latest Reviews

Ferrari612Scaglietti lead
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
8
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster

View all car reviews