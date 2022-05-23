Skoda Afriq is one-off, Kamiq-based Dakar weapon

Skoda has revealed a rally-ready one-off version of its Kamiq SUV, which has been designed by 25 of its apprentices.

Called the Skoda Afriq, it features a wider front to the Skoda Kamiq, along with a single central exhaust, welded roll cage and chunky rally-spec tyres. Front floodlights and a rear wing have also been added, taken from the Skoda Fabia Rally 2 evo rally car.

A lot of its underpinnings are shared with the hot Skoda Octavia vRS, including its 242bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot and four-wheel-drive system - which has been adapted to fit in the Kamiq’s body.

The spartan, stage-ready interior is lifted from the Fabia rally car.

The students, who were all studying at Skoda’s Vocational School in the Czech Republic, were told to take an existing Skoda model and create a “into a spectacular concept vehicle”

During the two-year project, they were aided by their tutors as well as experts from the firm’s motorsport, production and design divisions.

“Our student concept car this year is the impressive result of the tremendous creativity and talent of our up-and-coming employees,” said Maren Gräf, Skoda’s board member for people and culture.

“I am especially pleased with our apprentices’ high level of innovation, which also has sustainability at its core. I am confident that with these committed young professionals, we are in an excellent position to shape the future of our company together and make our transformation a success.”

This is the eighth car developed by Skoda’s apprentices, following the similarly outlandish Skoda Element, Citijet, and Mountiaq, and the first since the Skoda Scala-based Slavia speedster was revealed in 2020.