Second order saloons: BMW M550i vs Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate

First-order performance saloons have become seriously expensive, haven’t they? Even the ‘junior’ ones. If the near-£75k price of the new M3 Competition has given you pause for thought in that respect, here’s some more: you can have an eight-cylinder performance version of the bigger 5-Series – one with a little more power, a lot more torque, four-wheel drive, and faster 0-62mph claim than the M3 – for nearly £4000 less than the full-fat M Division model. Meet the excellent M550i xDrive.
And that isn’t the only option for big-budget saloon buyers willing to think just a shade more modestly, and to take one step down the performance hierarchy model ladder, in search of a more usable, real-world-prepared performance option. Mercedes-AMG has, for several years now, been offering a six-cylinder version of its hot E-Class, the E53 4Matic+, which dangles the prospect of the gratifyingly respectable fuel economy of a petrol-electric hybrid to make things even more interesting. Unlike the BMW, it can be had in extra-practical estate form, too.
So which interests you more: a second-order, four-wheel drive Mercedes-AMG performance estate car, or a stealthy, slightly understated BMW M550i saloon? These are the sorts of cars that those ‘badge delete’ order-form boxes were made for. There’d be more badges to remove from the E-Class than the 5-Series though and, thanks to the AMG’s sportier styling features, possibly less reason to bother doing so in the first place. The irony? That the slightly more discreet exhaust pipes that the BMW shows to the world are its own; of the more ostentatious set that that AMG touts, it cannot say the same.
The difference between two is clear enough on paper, albeit less so on list price (just £350 separates these test cars). It’s the saloon-level dynamic pedigree of BMW against the rich luxury appeal and added versatility of a big, modern Mercedes-AMG wagon. The velvety wallop of the BMW’s uncompromising turbocharged V8 (worth more than 550lb ft of torque) against the more subtle (and slightly less profligate- and antediluvian-sounding) petrol-electric straight-six hybrid power on offer in the Mercedes. The standing-start potential for 0-62mph in less than 4.0sec from the 5-Series; or not far off that, plus the cruising economy potential of up to 36.2mpg (‘WLTP high’ economy cycle), for the E-Class. And of spec-sheet surprises? That, in spite of the hybrid gubbins, it’s the E53 that’s the lighter of the two cars, and that it’s also more than 50mm narrower across the mirrors than the BMW (although it’s less than 20mm narrower to the body).
You will know if you’re the sort of person who’d feel the need to constantly explain to friends why you went for a notionally subordinate performance car instead of an E63, M5 or even an M3; and if you are, maybe this option isn’t for you. But all you really need to know is, with higher mileages, and the really varied, year-round pattern of usage that a ‘daily-driven’ car might see, an M550i really isn’t inferior to any of those cars. It is, in fact, probably the better-sorted, more composed road car in most everyday driving scenarios, having the compliant chassis tune to deal with bumpy B-roads and motorway alike, and never feeling firm or highly strung.
Even after 3 technical updates, I'd be leery of the N63 if I wanted to put a lot of miles on the car. After hesring nothing but horror stories from X5 50i, 550i and even M5 owners of how totally unreliable the 4.4L V8 had been, I personally decided against an X5 50i because the idea of thousands upon thousands in out of warranty repairs gave me indigestion. To call the original N63 engine disastrous wouldnbe an understatement. The things produced so much heat from the "hot-vee" design that BMW actually began recommending owners replace the main battery every oil change because the battery was often subjected to so many deep cycle discharges to power the cooling system after the engine shut off. Basically the coolant had to keep recirculating just to keep the engine and turbos from seizing up due to heat. BMW definitely updated the engine since, 3 times, but even so I still see frequent posts on forums where nearly new M550i or 750i or X5 M are having to have turbos replaced, coolant leaks tend to be quite common and the repair bills are enormously expensive. One person said their one year old, 10,000 mile 750i repair bill would've been nearly £8500 if it had been out of warranty and that was just to fix a coolant line issue and to replace one turbo. While some of the hundreds of issues from the original N63 seem to have been resolved to some degree, it still seems to be a highly problematic engine. BMW's most reliable engines tend to be their 6-cylinder engines, and even those frequently suffer from valve cover gaskets needing to be replaced fairly low mileage. I'd probably go for the E53 just because the M256 has so far seemed to be quite reliable, it's silky smooth, and offers decent performance and efficiency. The only unknown really is the long term reliability of the e-supercharger. If I had the budget I'd stretch to an E63 S or RS6. Both MB's and VW Group's V8s have seemed considerably more reliable than BMW's.
BMW, with very few exceptions, seem to have a bizarre aversion to offering rear-end practicality with a stonking motor up front. And whilst Alpina can help out one is then looking at M-money anyway.
Very odd isn't it would have thought for Europe it would make more sense. Hers my guess average 21mpg mixed driving BM and 28 Merc.
The new M3 comes with RWD as well as AWD, and has over 500hp. Not enough for you?
And if you are talking about the large exec saloon class (i.e. 5 series, E Class size), well, no one else, in the UK at least, offers RWD with that kind of power. Not Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar or Lexus. At least BMW still offes a v8 below the M5, unlike others.
Scratch my comment. I read you 'rear end practicality, as 'rear drive'....(late night, last night). That said, the new M3 will be offered as an estate, at long last. Not sure why they don;t do teh sae with the M5!