Seat boss: Chinese EV tariffs threaten ICE cars and European jobs

Brand warns it may have to “start firing people” and "stop building Ibiza, Arona" due to tariffs on Tavascan

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
24 March 2025

Volkswagen-owned Seat Group has warned that the impact of the European Union’s new import tariffs on Chinese-built EVs may force it to stop production of the Ibiza and Arona and “start firing people” in an attempt to claw back heavy losses and balance its sales mix.

The Spanish car maker currently builds its £47,000 Tavascan SUV in China and has been absorbing the additional 20.7% import tax (on top of the previous 10%) imposed by the EU since October 2024.

The tariffs were brought in to combat government-subsidised Chinese brands undercutting European car makers.

However, speaking to Autocar, CEO Wayne Griffiths said the tariffs “do not protect Europe or Spain” and are instead “going to damage us”, referencing the effect they have on the firm's ability to hit increasingly stringent emissions targets.

He warned the financial consequences in terms of lost sales and costly fines could result in Seat having to reduce its workforce and ICE car line-up.

Griffiths said: “This puts us potentially in a position where we will have to start firing people. We’re paying the tariff at the moment instead of the customer and we can’t continue doing that.”

If tariffs are not removed, “we will have to stop building the Seat Ibiza and Arona” and "reduce combustion car [production]" to balance the company's sales mix.

Griffiths didn't confirm whether a stoppage would be permanent or temporary. In December 2024, Seat committed to significantly updating the Ibiza and Arona later this year and offering them with hybrid power.

This threat is being heard by European legislators, said Griffiths. “That's an impact they understand. So there's a willingness of understanding from them,” he said.

“Now we try to find a solution in a complicated legislation framework, because this thing affects everybody and all manufacturers. So that's what we're struggling with at the moment. And there are different mechanisms that you can use to try and get to a better solution.”

He referenced Tesla, which managed to bring tariffs down on its China-made EV to 7.8%.

“We're looking at all options together with the European Commission," said Griffiths. "And the good thing is we have the support of the Spanish government to find a solution.”

Seat Ibiza

Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza

Seat Ibiza

A model upon which Seat has staked its future, the new Ibiza must now deliver in an extremely competitive market. So can the supermini upset the likes of Ford, Mini, Mazda, Nissan and others?

Read our review
Back to top

Asked what solution he would like to achieved, he said “zero”, adding: “Although zero is not a zero, it’s 10% [the original import tariff]. It was always the base for making all the decisions back then.”

He concluded: “What policy makers need to understand is that manufacturers, when we make the decisions, they're long-term decisions on technology, on models, platforms and production sites. You can't jump from one day to the other, so you need some long-term reliability.

“And when you start changing the names of the game during the game, it's difficult to play the game. So I think we need some certainty in that.”

Will86 24 March 2025

Tariffs are a blunt tool and can cause damage as well as delivering policy benefits. I don't know whether they are answer to the issue of EVs subsidised by the Chinese government, but it is an issue we need to address as well as our reliance on China for all forms of manufacturing. It's interesting that the EU seems to be taking a stronger stance on this than the UK. Of course a CEO worried about his bottom line is going to complain about them but that is only one view and doesn't mean tariffs are the wrong approach. It would be interesting to see what the alternatives are.

ricequackers 24 March 2025

Tariffs are working as intended then. They can manufacture the Tavascan in Spain (or any other European country) instead of helping to enrich a hostile autocratic nation with a long history of IP theft.

Marc 24 March 2025
ricequackers wrote:

Tariffs are working as intended then. They can manufacture the Tavascan in Spain (or any other European country) instead of helping to enrich a hostile autocratic nation with a long history of IP theft.

Indeed, a simple case of putting profit before risk. Little point of bleating when better long term risk management would have been to manufacture in Europe. It’s not as if we’re seeing a cheaper product as a result of manufacturing the Tavascan in China, it’s one of the most expensive model in its class.

