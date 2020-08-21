Rolls-Royce reveals new Dawn Silver Bullet special edition

Rolls-Royce has revealed a two-seat roadster variant of its Dawn convertible, of which just 50 examples will be made.

Called the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection, the variant is inspired by 1920s roadsters, said Rolls-Royce. The Silver Bullet replaces the standard Dawn’s two back seats with titanium, metallic silver buttresses.

The silver colour extends to the rest of the car’s body, harking back to previous Rolls-Royce special cars such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre, while the headlights and bumper sport dark detailing.

Inside, there is a carbonfibre dashboard and quilted leather surrounding the central console which Rolls-Royce said is inspired by leather jackets as the “quintessentially rebellious fashion accessory”.

The Silver Bullet retains the 6.6-litre turbocharged V12 of the regular Dawn, which generates 563bhp and propels it from 0-62mph in 5.0sec. The car has a top speed of 155mph.

Production has now begun ahead of the first customer deliveries getting underway, while the two-seater's exclusivity means it will cost considerably more than the £275,295 standard Dawn.

The Goodwood-based maker said the model “melds the nostalgia of the past with the sophisticated innovation of the future,” adding that it “updates the classic roadster spirit and offers an exhilarating sense of uncompromised freedom”.

READ MORE

Rolls-Royce Cullinan fuels firm's 'remarkable' growth

New 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost hits the Nürburgring

From the archive, 1950: A royal Rolls-Royce