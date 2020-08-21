Rolls-Royce reveals new Dawn Silver Bullet special edition

Rolls-Royce has revealed a two-seat roadster variant of its Dawn convertible, of which just 50 examples will be made.
Called the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection, the variant is inspired by 1920s roadsters, said Rolls-Royce. The Silver Bullet replaces the standard Dawn’s two back seats with titanium, metallic silver buttresses.
The silver colour extends to the rest of the car’s body, harking back to previous Rolls-Royce special cars such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre, while the headlights and bumper sport dark detailing.
Inside, there is a carbonfibre dashboard and quilted leather surrounding the central console which Rolls-Royce said is inspired by leather jackets as the “quintessentially rebellious fashion accessory”.
The Silver Bullet retains the 6.6-litre turbocharged V12 of the regular Dawn, which generates 563bhp and propels it from 0-62mph in 5.0sec. The car has a top speed of 155mph.
Production has now begun ahead of the first customer deliveries getting underway, while the two-seater's exclusivity means it will cost considerably more than the £275,295 standard Dawn.
The Goodwood-based maker said the model “melds the nostalgia of the past with the sophisticated innovation of the future,” adding that it “updates the classic roadster spirit and offers an exhilarating sense of uncompromised freedom”.
289
Silver Bullet....!!?
....more silver brick!
Peter Cavellini
Easy sell?
If it get made, it'll sell.....
289
@ Peter Cavallini
........ of course Peter. There is a constant surfeit of money over taste worldwide!
Peter Cavellini
Course there is.
There's always been people around the World who never suffer what the rest go through day in day out, and why should they?, not their fault, they've known no other life,so, if they think this is great, then that's just fine by me.
289
@ Peter Cavallini
Here we disagree Peter.
I dont think 'old money' people who you refer to as 'never having suffer poverty' buy Rolls Royces any more....probably havent since the 60's.
No, buyers of these grotesque wealth statements are very much 'new money' and therefore very likely to have experienced first hand poverty when younger (Sir Alan Sugar an example). These are the buyers or RR today, and they buy them not as examples of reserve and quality, but as ostentatious statements of having 'made it'.
Each to his own of course, and for RR there are far more New Money individuals prepared to waste fortunes on trivial adornments like starry headlinings than there are old (inherited) money buyers, so you can understand that they are playing to their target market.
275not599
@289
I have unimpeachably good taste so, if I had the money, what on earth would I buy today? It was so much easier when cars had a separate chassis and you bespoke coachwork to your taste.
Pietro Cavolonero
Which resulted in.....
The Docker Daimlers! Todays rich and powerful have no more or no less taste than previous generations, new money or old money.
abkq
This is a cheap and
This is a cheap and uninventive way of turning a 4-seater into a 2-seater.
It should instead have a shorter wheelbase and new bodywork.
Very disappointing coming from RR
JCarter
Statement
Can't really criticise today's Rolls Royce as only being bought by those who have made it, what about all those celebs and pools winners in the 70s who bought Silver Shadow's to show off?
Add your comment