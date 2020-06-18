Road test rewind: Ferrari 488 GTB

2016 saw Ferrari's latest arrive at the Autocar test track. Here's how it performed:

We may have entered the fifth decade of the mid-engined V8 Ferrari, but the buildup to the 488 GTB’s launch was dominated by one key technical change: a twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8, which makes for sizeable gains in peak power and torque relative to the V8 of its predecessor, the 458 Italia, which had a naturally aspirated V8 like every model in this model line stretching back to the 1975 308 GTB.

The 488 GTB continues with an aluminium tub made of various alloys and deployed in various thicknesses. It’s a decision that costs the car little on claimed dry weight versus its all- or part-carbonfibre peers. The 458 Italia’s dry weight was 1380kg and the 488 GTB’s is 1370kg if you go for weight-saving options. A McLaren 650S betters it by only 40kg.

Which brings us to the main event: Ferrari’s ‘F154 CB’ 3.9-litre V8, with its 90deg bank angle, flat-plane crankshaft, oversquare cylinder design and two IHI twin-scroll turbochargers, one for each cylinder bank. The engine produces 661bhp from 6200rpm to 8000rpm, with up to 561lb ft at as little as 3000rpm (depending on which gear is selected in the Getrag seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox).

Two things impress about the 488’s performance: its ferocity and the nature of its delivery. To get a turbocharged engine to go fast is one thing, and Ferrari has: the 488 dashes off the 0-60mph sprint in 3.0sec dead and reaches 150mph in only 13.3sec. A 650S is always at least a couple of tenths adrift.

But Ferrari’s greater achievement is to make the 488 GTB the finest turbocharged engine in production. Several manufacturers have moved from natural aspiration to turbocharging recently, but among them, the 488’s engine is remarkable for how little lag there is and how convincingly speed builds towards the top end, as it rattles into the 8000rpm limiter, when it feels like it’s barely out of the mid-range.