Ferrari says first EV will pioneer new technology

The first electric Ferrari, which is tipped to arrive after 2025, will utilise new technology to ensure it can deliver on the brand’s heritage, commercial boss Enrico Galliera has said.

The Italian firm has yet to confirm any plans or a timeline for its first EV, although leaked patents earlier this year hint that it’s working on a four-wheel-drive two-seater with a motor mounted to each wheel.

Galliera ruled out an electric Ferrari for at least five years and was adamant that this plan wouldn’t be accelerated by the arrival of new luxury super-EV makers such as Pininfarina.

“There are some competitors entering the market with new technology that we will look at, but will that be a problem to Ferrari? I think not, because of the specific niche Ferrari targets,” Galliera told Autocar.

“And will that trigger interest in that market for Ferrari? No. We firmly believe that battery technology is not yet developed enough to meet the needs of a supercar. In the next five years, we do not believe the technology will be able to meet the needs of a Ferrari.”

However, when asked if the company would be able to continue to operate in the UK if the planned sales ban on non-electric cars is introduced in 2032, Galliera said: “We will meet all the regulations that will come into force to compete in a market, and we don’t believe that such regulations will force us to make special plans.”

Galliera didn’t rule out a Ferrari EV but said the timeline for one is purely dependent on technical developments.