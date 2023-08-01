BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Retro-look Toyota Land Cruiser moves upmarket for 2024
UP NEXT
Porsche 911 S/T: 518bhp, manual special is lightest 992

Retro-look Toyota Land Cruiser moves upmarket for 2024

New version of Toyota's venerable off-roader receives design inspired by classic FJ60 Land Cruiser
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
2 August 2023

After nearly 14 years on the market in its current form, the Toyota Land Cruiser has been drastically overhauled in a bid to steal sales from the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler

Designed with obvious influence from past Land Cruisers and with a chunky two-box silhouette that nods to its “ability to withstand harsh conditions”, the model again majors on practicality, durability and dependability.

The go-anywhere 4x4 has long been one of the world’s most competent off-roaders, but the focus for this new fifth-generation car, codenamed J250, is on providing improved on-road refinement and competitive levels of technology.

Related articles

To that end, the Land Cruiser moves from the old J150 platform to Toyota’s new Global Architecture, following the larger J300 Land Cruiser, which isn’t sold in the UK. 

The new body-on-frame structure ensures the SUV is “easy to manoeuvre and more comfortable during on-road driving”, according to Toyota.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser rear quarter

The chassis is said to be 50% more rigid than that of its predecessor and the entire body-on-frame assembly is some 30% stiffer. That, plus improved suspension, means the Land Cruiser promises to be more responsive and comfortable in all driving situations.

Measuring 4920mm long and 1870mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2850mm, the J250 is slightly larger than its predecessor, and its roomier, redesigned cabin is a world away in design and technical terms.

Chunky physical controls still abound and there is a clear emphasis on utility, but the full-length glass roof, multi-zone climate control, plush leather upholstery and wraparound digital display – hosting a new-generation infotainment system – hint at a bid to move upmarket to more closely rival Land Rover’s three-year-old Defender.

Staying true to its roots, the Land Cruiser maintains a prevailing focus on all-terrain ability, with increased wheel articulation, an upgraded Multi-Terrain Monitor interface and improvements to the off-road driving modes among the headline upgrades that will boost its standing in this area.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Land Cruiser 2018 review on the road

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota’s rough-and-ready, old-school, unstoppable 4x4 gets a bit less rough-and-ready. Likeably simple and functional, and worth considering if you need a genuine dual-purpose SUV

Read our review
Back to top

It’s also equipped with a disconnecting front anti-roll bar, which can be disengaged via a switch on the dashboard to allow for maximum wheel articulation on especially challenging trails.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser dashboard

From launch, the Land Cruiser uses a familiar 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, carried over from the outgoing car and shared with the Hilux pick-up truck. It drives both axles through a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Later next year, Toyota will introduce the first electrified Land Cruiser, pairing the diesel engine with a 48V belt-integrated starter-generator for mild-hybrid assistance.

Car Review
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser 2018 review on the road
Read our full road test review
Read more

Toyota hasn’t announced UK specifications yet, but the new car will likely command a premium over the J150 and edge past the £50,000 mark in entry form.

It’s not yet known when Toyota will replace the outgoing model’s smaller three-door version and bare-bones commercial variant. 

used Toyota Land Cruiser cars for sale

Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2023
£62,990
2,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Active Auto 4WD Euro 6 3dr
2019
£29,999
91,358miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Icon Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seats)
2016
£24,923
130,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Icon Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seats)
2016
£37,495
5,445miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£25,684
49,823miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota LAND CRUISER 3.0 D-4D Icon Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (7 Seats)
2014
£25,500
68,219miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2008
£10,500
123,639miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible X Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seats)
2017
£39,995
35,981miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Active Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seat)
2019
£28,998
77,582miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 122 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
jason_recliner 2 August 2023
Not a fan of the version with the round headlights (hadn't seen that one before).
Oldson 1 August 2023

Except being a Toyota it will actually function, unlike the Mall Rover. 

alia joun 30 July 2023
Start now earning cash every month online from home. Getting paid more than ****k by doing an easy job online. I have made **** in last 4 weeks from this job. Easy to join and earning from this are just awesome. Join this right now by follow instructions
.
.
here,═══☛☛ t.ly/tikry

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives