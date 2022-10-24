BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault Zoe will not be replaced for another generation
UP NEXT
Autocar Business launches new Trends report series

Renault Zoe will not be replaced for another generation

French firm to focus on supplementing Renault 4 and 5 EVs with Clio and Capture PHEVs
News
2 mins read
24 October 2022

The Renault Zoe, first released in 2012, will not be replaced, Renault boss Fabrice Cambolive has confirmed, ending its life as one of the best selling electric cars in its home country.  

Instead, the Renault Clio and Renault Captur will continue so they can suppliment Renault’s new electric compact car line-up, headed by the Renault 4 and 5 – both arriving by 2025.

Cambolive described this to Autocar as a dual approach where its hybrid and electric models co-exist for the foreseeable future.

Related articles

He said: “It depends on the market. If a market is fully electric, okay, but most markets will have pure electric for the compact segment, and until 2035, if needed, we will have Clio and Captur too. They will have hybrid technology because that’s our solution, the technological choice we made to replace the normal of the combustion engine.”

The decision to cull the Zoe – which was also sold as a PHEV – brings to an end a more-than-a-decade lifespan, which saw it claim the mantel of top-selling EV in Europe for two years running (2015-16) and selling more than 100,000 cars in France alone.

A final date for when production will end has yet to be confirmed.

 

Talking about the broader range, in which will see new Renault Megane and Renault Scenic arrive imminently, Cambolive believes the perfect line-up in the European market is four electric and four hybrid models. Within those models, there should be a maximum of one engine and two or three equipment levels, he said.

The firm is focusing on the Megane and Scenic first as it has prioritised its mid-sized models over compact models. Cambolive explained: “Within this enovation phase, we have said we will make more turnover per unit. For that, we decided to focus on our product line-up in the C-segment. We will have the Megane shortly and the Scenic after that. And after that we will come on to the compact segment.”

Used cars for sale

 Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,980
32,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,500
17,084miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Grand Scenic 1.7 Blue DCi Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£21,000
5,051miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Iconic EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,500
25,292miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Captur 1.3 TCe ENERGY GT Line EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,000
29,497miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,599
38,121miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,950
31,653miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.2 TCe Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,999
44,227miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.5 Blue DCi Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,300
29,105miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive

View all latest drives