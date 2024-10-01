Renault has revealed the first images of the revived 4 ahead of its unveiling at the Paris motor show later this month.

The teaser pictures confirm the electric crossover will keep much of the styling cues previewed on the 4Ever Trophy concept in 2022, including its striking light-up oblong grille and three-part tail-lights.

The new images also confirm the 4 will be offered with an optional retractable fabric roof, and it will also be the first Renault to feature a backlit front emblem.

Nods to its 1961 namesake include a roof-mounted mini spoiler, trapezoidal quarter rear windows, vertical overriders on the bumper and three lines sculpted along the door sills.

This 4 follows the smaller and technically identical Renault 5, which was revealed in production guise at the Geneva motor show earlier this year with a design that remained faithful to the 5 concept of 2021.

Renault has positioned the 4 as a taller and wider alternative to the 5, in the hopes of capturing a share of the ever-popular compact crossover market. At 4.14 metres long, it's a similar size to the Vauxhall Mokka.

Late prototypes spotted testing on public roads (pictured below) show the production 4 also keeps the 4Ever Trophy concept’s boxy dimensions.

Notably, the prototypes appear to represent the bookends of the 4 line-up. One is a basic hatchback riding on steel wheels, while the other is a higher-riding crossover fitted with alloys, roof rails and prominent U-shaped body cladding along its flanks.

It’s possible that the more aggressive car is a special edition inspired by the 4Ever, which itself drew on the modified 4s that compete in the annual 4L Trophy rally.