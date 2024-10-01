BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault shows first images of reborn 4
Renault shows first images of reborn 4

More versatile sibling of the new Renault 5 electric hatchback will be unveiled at the Paris motor show
Will Rimell Charlie Martin
1 October 2024

Renault has revealed the first images of the revived 4 ahead of its unveiling at the Paris motor show later this month.

The teaser pictures confirm the electric crossover will keep much of the styling cues previewed on the 4Ever Trophy concept in 2022, including its striking light-up oblong grille and three-part tail-lights.

The new images also confirm the 4 will be offered with an optional retractable fabric roof, and it will also be the first Renault to feature a backlit front emblem.

Nods to its 1961 namesake include a roof-mounted mini spoiler, trapezoidal quarter rear windows, vertical overriders on the bumper and three lines sculpted along the door sills.

This 4 follows the smaller and technically identical Renault 5, which was revealed in production guise at the Geneva motor show earlier this year with a design that remained faithful to the 5 concept of 2021.

Renault has positioned the 4 as a taller and wider alternative to the 5, in the hopes of capturing a share of the ever-popular compact crossover market. At 4.14 metres long, it's a similar size to the Vauxhall Mokka.

Late prototypes spotted testing on public roads (pictured below) show the production 4 also keeps the 4Ever Trophy concept’s boxy dimensions.

Notably, the prototypes appear to represent the bookends of the 4 line-up. One is a basic hatchback riding on steel wheels, while the other is a higher-riding crossover fitted with alloys, roof rails and prominent U-shaped body cladding along its flanks.

It’s possible that the more aggressive car is a special edition inspired by the 4Ever, which itself drew on the modified 4s that compete in the annual 4L Trophy rally.

The 4 will share the Renault Group’s Ampr Small EV platform with the 5. The two EVs are even set to have the same 2.54m wheelbase.

It's expected to offer the 5’s three single-motor, front-wheel-drive powertrains with outputs of 94bhp, 121bhp and 148bhp, as well as its 40kWh and 52kWh battery packs. 

As previously reported by Autocar, however, the Ampr Small platform’s multi-link rear axle can accommodate a second motor, paving the way for a four-wheel-drive variant of the 4.

Renault 4 camo rear

Vittorio d’Arienzo, chief engineer of the Renault Group’s small EVs, told Autocar that the 4 would also be tuned to have a distinct character from the 5.

It will trade a tad more body roll for a more compliant ride, he said, although the “funny French” wheel travel offered by the original 4 won’t be present. 

Images of previous prototypes reveal that the 4’s interior will feature the same dual-screen infotainment set-up as the 5, but it’s likely to receive a different dashboard design, taking inspiration from its forebear.

Production of the 4 is expected to start next summer at Renault’s ElectriCity hub in northern France, following the start of customer deliveries of the 5. 

Thereafter, Renault will work on its next retro revival: the new Twingo, a sub-£17,000 EV due in 2026.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Peter Cavellini 1 October 2024

Will it have the Trombone gearshift?, I had a rental one for two weeks back in the seventies , I enjoyed driving it, it was so light it never seemed to use much fuel, it was driven three or four hundred kilometres while it had it for travelling to Golf courses, this iteration can't be judged purely on a few vague images.

Arthur Sleep 25 September 2024

Why?

tuga 1 October 2024
Why are they selling a ( more ) affordable EV in a class that is extremely popular right now? Yeah, though question...

Really looking forward to this. They're gonna make a killing, with this and with the 5

Mikey C 1 October 2024

The original R4 is a good starting point for a modern crossover type vehicle.

